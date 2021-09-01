Our Commitment to Securing Customer Data: Scale + SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA

At Scale AI, customers come first. This is a core credo that drives many of our daily decisions. We take the trust of our customers and the security of their data seriously, and today, we are proud to announce the availability of our System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type II report, and the achievement of HIPAA compliance.

As a cloud-based data platform for AI, our customers need to be confident that we securely handle their data. SOC reports are prepared by independent Certified Public Accountant (CPA) auditors based on the internationally recognized Trust Services Criteria framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving compliance with SOC 2 Type II requires Scale to demonstrate its compliance with the service commitments and system requirements in the Security Trust Services Category.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) created national standards to protect sensitive patient health information (PHI). Achieving compliance with the regulations set forth by HIPAA demonstrates Scale’s commitment to safeguarding PHI. Our HIPAA compliant service allows customers in the highly-regulated and security-conscious healthcare industry to utilize Scale as their secure, compliant data platform for AI.

Our commitment to enterprise-grade security is one reason leading ML teams such as NVIDIA, iRobot, Toyota Research Institute, Open AI, and more rely on Scale AI to accelerate the development of their AI applications. If you’d like further details on our SOC 2 Type II report or HIPAA compliance, please contact us at security@scale.com or sales@scale.com