Introducing Thunderforge: AI for American Defense

The first nation to fully incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into military decision-making will shape the history of the 21st century. That’s why it’s critical for the United States to lead on AI, and integrate it into large-scale military applications under careful human supervision.

To move the US towards this goal, Scale AI has been awarded a prime contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for Thunderforge. This is the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) flagship program to leverage AI for US military planning and operations. It’s another big step towards bringing our AI technology and expertise to the government.

"Scale AI is honored to lead Thunderforge. Our AI solutions will transform today’s military operating process and modernize American defense. Working together with DIU, Combatant Commands, and our industry partners, we will lead the Joint Force in integrating AI into operational decision-making. DIU’s enhanced speed will provide our nation’s military leaders with the greatest technological advantage." – Alexandr Wang, Founder and CEO, Scale AI.

Thunderforge marks the DoD’s first foray into integrating AI agents in and across military workflows to provide advanced decision-making support systems for military leaders.

Our team of global technology partners – including Anduril and Microsoft– will develop and deploy AI-powered solutions and custom agentic workflows (always under human oversight) to our mission partners initially at Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and European Command (EUCOM). Anduril is integrating Scale AI’s LLM capability into its Lattice advanced modeling and simulation infrastructure to enhance mission planning. Microsoft is providing state of the art LLM technology to enable a leading edge, multimodal solution.

This contract is a significant milestone in military advancement. The incorporation of AI will push the country ahead through a combination of technology and critical human judgment. Click here to learn more.