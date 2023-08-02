The release of the U.S. AI Action Plan marks an important milestone in America’s efforts to achieve AI dominance. At Scale, we welcome the Administration’s focus on accelerating AI innovation, building out critical infrastructure, and asserting global leadership through technology and diplomacy. We are happy to see many of the pillars outlined in the Action Plan closely reflect the recommendations Scale submitted to the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) earlier this year.

In our OSTP comments, we emphasized three essential priorities: Promote, Unleash, and Innovate. These priorities are key to ensuring the United States not only maintains but extends its leadership in the AI era. The AI Action Plan addresses each of these areas in meaningful ways:

Promoting U.S. AI Globally: The Action Plan’s focus on AI diplomacy, including the export of the U.S. technology stack and standards, highlights the importance of providing our allies with access to world-class technology. We firmly believe that winning the AI race requires the adoption and proliferation of American-made AI systems throughout the world. We appreciate the Administration’s dedication to this goal, and as we noted in our submission, the U.S., through the strategic distribution of AI technologies abroad, can help ensure that countries have a viable and attractive alternative to authoritarian AI models.

Unleashing AI Across Government and Industry: We applaud the Administration for its efforts to unleash the full power and potential of AI across the government. The integration of AI to make our government more efficient and effective can help usher in a new era of American dominance. We agree that now is the time for decisive action, and we support initiatives that reduce bureaucracy and promote domestic deployment of cutting-edge systems that can deliver a more responsive, more efficient, and better-run government.

Innovating for the Future: Throughout history, America has shown that it works best when the American people are allowed to create and innovate free from the burdensome regulation. From data center expansion to workforce development, the Action Plan’s infrastructure investments recognize the real-world needs of AI development. Scale has consistently emphasized that regulatory clarity and talent cultivation are vital to keeping the U.S. at the forefront of innovation.

We also appreciate the Plan’s intent to empower the American workforce, expand the evaluation ecosystem, and ensure that AI systems are designed in ways that reflect American values, including trust, transparency, and freedom of expression. As a company committed to advancing safe and responsible AI, Scale has worked with the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) to support these goals by co-developing standardized evaluation criteria and serving as a voluntary testing platform for AI model builders. We know the importance of building tools that help both the government and industry better understand how models perform in the real world.

As one of America’s leading AI infrastructure companies, Scale stands ready to support the implementation of America’s AI Action Plan. We look forward to working with the Trump Administration, Congress, and federal agencies to ensure America wins the AI race, cementing American dominance for decades to come.