Why I Joined Scale: Jason Droege

When people ask why I joined Scale, I tell them it’s about the opportunity to be a part of the most fundamental change happening in technology in my lifetime. I’ve been lucky enough to start companies and live through the phases of the internet back to the days of dial up and this is the most significant shift yet.

Previously at Uber Eats and AXON we built technology that improves everyday life. Both impactful in very different ways. At Scale the opportunity is to be impactful across every interaction people have with AI which will touch every aspect of our personal and professional lives. That depth and breadth of potential impact is extremely compelling.

Specifically, Scale tackles one of the hardest challenges in AI: improving models through data. Doing this requires incredible talent, sophisticated operations *and* strong vision for where AI is going. It’s remarkable what the team has accomplished so far and, yet, we’re still at the very beginning! I learned at Uber that the magic is in the details and that’s something Scale takes very seriously.

The Allure of Scale

The culture at Scale is not just about aligning with the company’s core credos but about thriving in an environment where innovation is at its core. Scale’s commitment to solving complex problems and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI was evident from my very first conversation with the team.

What really resonated with me was the deep dedication to finding the right solutions, regardless of the challenge’s complexity. Scale is not just another tech startup, it's a place that constantly thinks from first principles about what is right and necessary.

The team’s enthusiasm and dedication to advancing the field of AI, especially through generative AI, were incredibly inspiring. This is what makes Scale stand out as a company: it doesn’t just adapt to change but actively drives it.

The Impact of AI

Scale’s mission to accelerate AI development by solving the key bottleneck of data scarcity and quality struck a chord with me, given that the company has been at the forefront of AI data for 8 years, fueling major advancements in areas like autonomous vehicles, defense, and generative AI. Their mission to enhance AI data quality has the power to influence every industry.

Growth in a Rapidly Evolving Landscape

At Scale, the stakes are high but that’s how we like it.

If you like big problems and high standards, you should probably be here.

The opportunity to contribute to a company that stands at the forefront of AI and data technology is exhilarating. At Scale, I see the chance to not only drive innovation but also to be part of a mission that is fundamentally transforming how businesses operate and how AI interacts with the world. This mission is not just about incremental improvements but about making groundbreaking strides that can redefine entire industries.

If you’re inspired by what you’ve read and believe Scale could be the right fit for you, I invite you to apply to join us on this exciting journey.