Revenue Operations and Accounting Lead

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Artificial Intelligence across multiple industries, including self-driving cars, eCommerce, natural language processing, and more. As the Lead for the Revenue Operations and accounting team, you will be responsible for ensuring that Scale has clear and steady visibility of revenue across a rapidly growing list of products and accounts. The Revenue Operations & Accounting teams act as an important connection between Operations, Go-to-Market, Analytics, and Finance to ensure that all closed deals are implemented correctly in Scale’s systems and that the right tools and processes are developed internally to provide accurate numbers timely to all stakeholders enabling us to close the books timely. Generative AI is one of the fastest-growing areas in AI development and in Scale and we need help ensuring revenue for this area is correctly tracked and billed.

An ideal candidate will be comfortable handling complexity in a fast-paced environment, have a high level of attention to detail, one who has developed scalable revenue systems, and will be interested in building out new sustainable internal processes that can scale. This is the perfect opportunity for a self-starter who can come in and manage a team to drive an impact while expanding and leveraging their analytical and operational toolkit within the context of Artificial Intelligence.

What you’ll do:

Own the end-to-end processing and tracking of customer transaction data from contact initiation to tracking the delivery of tasks and ensuring such are captured and billed correctly in compliance with US GAAP working across all business units, including all internal and external customers

Utilize strong analytical and SQL skills to investigate root cause revenue discrepancies, propose and implement solutions, and collaborate with relevant teams to ensure corrective actions are taken as well as systematically working to fix on a go-forward

Own the development of more automated and scalable consumption tracking solutions to ensure scalable and controlled process and systems are in place/built through collaboration with cross-functional teams to do so, identify areas for automation, and then implement tools and systems to enhance efficiency and scale.

Manage 4 -6 team members who are responsible for the day-to-day support of all of product offering revenue and billings

Develop relationships and work closely with business partners to provide accounting and business support, including research and recommendations on accounting issues, changes in judgments and estimates that impact financial results, as well as the implementation of accounting changes

Lead and actively participate in business initiatives and projects. Work cross-functionally with business partners on non-standard transactions, content partner arrangements and third-party sales support, to align on the downstream impacts, controls and reporting needs for financial close. Leading the team to design and implement new processes and controls as needed

Partner with external auditors and manage audit requests to drive timely completion of quarterly reviews and annual audits

Skills & Abilities:

An undergraduate and/or graduate degree with an analytics-heavy major (e.g., STEM, economics, computer science, etc.) with a focus and industry experience in analytics and 10+ years of combined experience in public accounting and/or other leadership roles at a public company (specifically with progressive experience in revenue operations, platforms, accounting and reporting)

Track record of motivating and managing a team and influencing cross-function partners in the development of tools and processes/controls in an ambiguous environment

An advanced understanding of US GAAP and ASC 606, with the ability to capture the end-to-end process and determine areas of improvement, automation, and refinement to allow for the ability to grow and scale reducing close and increasing accuracy

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills as well as strong business acumen (i.e. can identify risk and opportunity). Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to interact at all levels of the organization and influence business partners

Exceptional analytical and organizational skills, including Excel and SQL required

Strong attention to detail and accuracy that is results-oriented with a “can do” attitude and willingness to drive process change within the team, taking on additional responsibilities as needed

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is $144,000 - $215,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how machine learning can build innovative products. Our products provide access to human-powered data for hundreds of use cases and are used by industry leaders such as Open AI, Lyft, Meta, GM, Samsung, Airbnb, NVIDIA, and many more. We’ve recently raised $325 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $7B+ and are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.

We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.

We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.

PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.