As the Head of Total Rewards, you will play a crucial role in shaping and implementing our compensation and benefits strategy to support the company's growth and success. You will lead a team of compensation and benefits professionals and work closely with senior leadership to design and manage competitive total rewards programs that attract, retain, and motivate top talent.

You will:

Total Rewards Strategy: Develop and execute a comprehensive total rewards strategy aligned with the company's objectives and values, ensuring that it supports our scale and growth plans.

Compensation Planning: Lead the design, implementation, and maintenance of competitive compensation programs, including base pay, variable pay, equity incentives, and executive compensation.

Benefits Management: Oversee the administration and enhancement of employee benefits programs, including health, wellness, retirement, and other perks, ensuring they meet the diverse needs of our workforce.

Global Expansion: Collaborate with HR teams to adapt and expand total rewards programs as the company expands into new regions, ensuring compliance with local regulations.

Data Analysis: Utilize data analytics and benchmarking to make informed decisions about compensation and benefits, regularly reviewing and adjusting programs to remain competitive.

Compliance and Governance: Ensure that all compensation and benefits programs comply with relevant laws and regulations, and maintain strong governance practices.

Talent Attraction and Retention: Partner with recruitment teams to develop compelling compensation packages that attract top talent, and with HR to create retention strategies.

Communication and Education: Develop communication strategies to educate employees about the value of their total rewards and provide guidance on making informed benefit choices.

Vendor Management: Manage relationships with external vendors, consultants, and benefit providers to ensure the delivery of high-quality services.

Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a team of compensation and benefits professionals, fostering their growth and development.

Ideally you’d have:

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business, or related field; Master's degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CCP, CBP) preferred.

Minimum of 5-10 years of progressive experience in compensation and benefits, with a track record of success in scaling organizations.

Strong understanding of global compensation and benefits practices, regulations, and market trends.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to use data to drive decision-making.

Exceptional leadership and team management abilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with senior leaders and employees.

Demonstrated ability to work in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations, San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $198,000 - $237,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.