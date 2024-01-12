Growth Product Manager, Generative AI

Generative AI has taken the world by storm – from its potential to provide personalized tutors to every student to increasing productivity in the workplace to upending the way people search for information. We are building a product team excited to impact the industry.
At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced large language models (LLMs) and generative models in the world through world-class reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.
We’re looking for a Growth Product Manager to build the world’s best experts platform, where we use human knowledge to align advanced AI systems. These experts (creative writers, physics PhDs, coders etc) provide the human feedback to models that enable them to improve.
Scale is looking for product managers who are excited about advancing Generative AI. This position is based in San Francisco and reports to our Director of Product, Kate Park.
You will:
- Build the world’s highest quality and largest expert network (creative writers, physics PhD’s, coders etc)
- Develop growth hacking strategies and build product to enable them
- Create a high integrity (anti-fraud) expert platform
- Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launching products
- Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market, and finance
- Set the product vision and strategy, communicating to leadership and defining success metrics
Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 2x weekly.
Ideally, you’d have:
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field
- Experience scaling and growth hacking consumer bases at hyper-growth startups
- 4+ years of experience in product management or software development and extremely strong track record
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Excitement to work with AI technologies
- Experience with products leveraging AI is a plus
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.