Growth Product Manager, Generative AI

Generative AI has taken the world by storm – from its potential to provide personalized tutors to every student to increasing productivity in the workplace to upending the way people search for information. We are building a product team excited to impact the industry.

At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced large language models (LLMs) and generative models in the world through world-class reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

We’re looking for a Growth Product Manager to build the world’s best experts platform, where we use human knowledge to align advanced AI systems. These experts (creative writers, physics PhDs, coders etc) provide the human feedback to models that enable them to improve.

Scale is looking for product managers who are excited about advancing Generative AI. This position is based in San Francisco and reports to our Director of Product, Kate Park.

You will:

Build the world’s highest quality and largest expert network (creative writers, physics PhD’s, coders etc)

Develop growth hacking strategies and build product to enable them

Create a high integrity (anti-fraud) expert platform

Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development, testing, and launching products

Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market, and finance

Set the product vision and strategy, communicating to leadership and defining success metrics

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 2x weekly.

Ideally, you’d have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

Experience scaling and growth hacking consumer bases at hyper-growth startups

4+ years of experience in product management or software development and extremely strong track record

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Experience with products leveraging AI is a plus