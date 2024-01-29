Recruiting Coordinator, Contract

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiting Coordinator. AdcI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is growing and has ambitious goals. Recruiting Coordinators who join today will help schedule and coordinate interviews, provide exceptional candidate experience, and help develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire a Recruiting Coordinator who is excited to tackle them.

About the Role:

We are looking for a talented and experienced Recruiting Coordinator (Contractor) to join our team and participate in the hiring process from beginning to end. You’ll be directly working with our hiring partners, recruiters and candidates to create a personal and creative recruiting experience!



You will:

Manage the all-important candidate experience from scheduling phone/video calls to managing on-site interviews

Communicate professionally with our candidates and internal stakeholders and maintain a high level of confidentiality at all times

Provide a comfortable and welcoming experience

Assist with on-site interviews at our San Francisco office as requested

Continually improve our processes to make every step of our recruiting process exceptional

Maintain data integrity within our applicant tracking system, Greenhouse, and scheduling automation tool, Modernloop

Lead and collaborate in ad-hoc events and projects (~5-10%)

Requirements:

1+ years in a fast-pace TA/Recruiting coordination role

Familiarity with Greenhouse (ATS)

Be located in the Bay Area, available to commute in twice a week at least (Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Ideally You'd Have:

Experience working as a coordinator in a fast-paced environment, managing high-volume schedule load, supporting different departments/organizations on their hiring needs

A keen eye for even the most minute details

A self-starter mindset and the ability to troubleshoot and resolve roadblocks as they occur

Ability to creatively problem solve, looking for ways to reach solutions independently

Strong excellent written and verbal communication skills

Familiarity with Modernloop

The base salary range for this full-time position in our San Francisco location is $65,000 - $74,000.