Recruiting Coordinator, Contract

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiting Coordinator. AdcI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is growing and has ambitious goals. Recruiting Coordinators who join today will help schedule and coordinate interviews, provide exceptional candidate experience, and help develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire a Recruiting Coordinator who is excited to tackle them.
About the Role:
We are looking for a talented and experienced Recruiting Coordinator (Contractor) to join our team and participate in the hiring process from beginning to end. You’ll be directly working with our hiring partners, recruiters and candidates to create a personal and creative recruiting experience!
You will:
- Manage the all-important candidate experience from scheduling phone/video calls to managing on-site interviews
- Communicate professionally with our candidates and internal stakeholders and maintain a high level of confidentiality at all times
- Provide a comfortable and welcoming experience
- Assist with on-site interviews at our San Francisco office as requested
- Continually improve our processes to make every step of our recruiting process exceptional
- Maintain data integrity within our applicant tracking system, Greenhouse, and scheduling automation tool, Modernloop
- Lead and collaborate in ad-hoc events and projects (~5-10%)
Requirements:
- 1+ years in a fast-pace TA/Recruiting coordination role
- Familiarity with Greenhouse (ATS)
- Be located in the Bay Area, available to commute in twice a week at least (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Ideally You'd Have:
- Experience working as a coordinator in a fast-paced environment, managing high-volume schedule load, supporting different departments/organizations on their hiring needs
- A keen eye for even the most minute details
- A self-starter mindset and the ability to troubleshoot and resolve roadblocks as they occur
- Ability to creatively problem solve, looking for ways to reach solutions independently
- Strong excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Familiarity with Modernloop
The base salary range for this full-time position in our San Francisco location is $65,000 - $74,000.
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.