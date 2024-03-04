Engineering Manager, GenAI Safety & Evaluation

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading tech companies are racing to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To ensure that these models are safe, aligned, and highly useful, they require extremely high quality human-generated data and evaluation. Since before the launch of ChatGPT, through to the latest generation of frontier models coming out today, Scale has been at the forefront of providing the post-training, fine-tuning, and human preference alignment (RLHF) data needed to ensure these models are capable, aligned, and useful via our Generative AI Data Engine. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

As customers train their models on this data, and constantly aim to improve them, a critical need is having trustworthy evaluations of model performance, and an ability to identify weaknesses and potential vulnerabilities. Conducting these human evaluations constitutes a significant and growing portion of Scale’s work—and thus assisting model developers in iteratively understanding where to focus their technical investments.

The GenAI Safety & Evaluation product team at Scale is at the heart of this work, building a world-class customer-facing model evaluation platform. This platform enables customers to easily launch new evaluation workflows, deep dive into evaluation results down to the test case level to understand weaknesses and benchmark performance, and use these insights to drive model development roadmaps. In building this product, you will have a chance to shape the way that models across the industry are evaluated, impacting billions of people around the world. And as a newer product at Scale, you will have the opportunity to build something impactful from the ground up.

As part of the T&E team, you will partner closely with researchers from Scale’s Safety, Evaluations, and Analysis Lab (SEAL) on productization of novel research, as well as Scale’s expert red team, which supports AI safety via rigorous model testing trusted by the White House, major enterprises, and leading model developers.

We’re looking for Senior Engineering Managers to join our team. You will be responsible for hiring, training and managing a high performing engineering team.

You will:

Recruit a high performing engineering team to support the function that you are owning.

Drive engineering productivity. Provide guidance, mentorship, and technical leadership to a team of researchers and engineers working on Generative AI projects.

Work closely with customers - some of the most sophisticated ML organizations in the world - to build out products and platforms to achieve customer’s research goals.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and execute strategic roadmap.

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 1-2x weekly.

Ideally you’d have:

5+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation

1+ year of prior engineering management or equivalent experience, and have managed eng team of 5+

Have extensive experience in software development and a deep understanding of AI or ML

Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Extremely strong track record as an individual contributor

Show a track record of mentoring and leading teams in successful projects

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Nice to haves:

Deep technical knowledge of Software Development, willing to get deep into the weeds to solve problems alongside the team.

Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs.

A knowledge of and interest in the latest developments in AI safety and evaluation.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco is $212,800 - $255,360. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.