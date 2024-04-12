As the Internal Controls Lead, you’ll have the exciting opportunity to build out the internal controls team here at Scale while working closely with all members of the Global Accounting team to implement policies, procedures, and controls to support the company's maturity efforts. This will include an end-to-end controls assessment (RCM), building out an internal controls function within the organization, and everything that comes with that. The opportunities are endless and this role will be the person leading the charge. This individual will alter how our accounting team operates day to day.

You’ll get to grow with a team and have team support while getting to make a huge impact on implementing new systems and processes and putting in place controls to aid the Company in maturing.

Responsibilities

Implement and drive compliance with global Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) programs including risk identification, control gaps, risk control matrix, proposals around remediation, cross team collaboration on such efforts.

Implementation of internal controls, and related test plans including coordination of internal resources, testing, ensuring test results are properly documented and issues are appropriately raised & resolved.

Establish good relationships and become a trusted resource for business partners to drive maintenance of control and process documentation (policies, procedures, narratives, control matrices, etc.)

Document and report the results of internal control testing including remedial actions to senior management, communicating control gaps and deficiencies to process owners and other business leaders.

Continuously work towards global process improvement to become and maintain SOX compliance requirements and stay on top of new developments and trends related to SOX legislation, COSO framework and PCAOB standards.

Collaborate with internal and external partners to execute audits and drive resolution on issues.

Work closely with IT Management to evaluate and ensure compliance of key financial systems and lead change management practices.

Contribute effectively to IA opinion and viewpoints by providing insight supported by analyses and understanding of business strategy and risk.

Design and execute operational audit programs including understanding business processes and underlying systems, conducting interviews and process walkthroughs, and performing audit procedures to assess the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the key business processes.

Implement a 302 Certification process for the Company and an Internal Controls tool

Support quarterly/yearly audits including control related matters and discussions and directly interact and manage relationships with external auditors

Work cross-functionally within the organization to support various stakeholders on internal control related matters, including but not limited to other Controllership functions, Financial Planning and Analysis, IT, HR, and many others

Assist with or be responsible for other duties and ad-hoc projects.

Ideally, You'd Have:

8-10 years of relevant SOX 404 compliance, internal controls, internal auditing, accounting, and testing experience within Public Accounting, Internal Audit firms, public company or related area.

Professional certifications such as CPA/Chartered Accountant/ CIA/CISA.

4 year degree in accounting or similar field

Progressive experience and understanding of SOX requirements, including experience in defining and designing controls is required. As well as preparing a risk control matrix from scratch at a past company.

Must be a "self-starter" with a can-do demeanor and a serious desire to have a positive impact.

Excellent communication (written and verbal), organizational, analytical and problem-solving skills including the ability to collaborate cross functionally

Nice-to-Have Qualifications

Strong attention to detail, organized and thorough with desire for continuous improvement.

Experience with NetSuite and implementing a SOX tool or program is a plus

Experience in performing operational internal audits is preferred but not required.

Public accounting or internal auditing experience with Big 4 firms is preferred.

If you don't think you meet all of the criteria above, but still are interested in the job, please apply. Nobody checks every box, and we're looking for someone excited to join the team.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $144,000 — $172,800 USD