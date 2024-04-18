Customer Engineer, Enterprise

Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working with some of the largest companies in the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI models for their business.

We are building the Scale GenAI Platform, a full-stack product to build, test, and deploy enterprise-ready Generative AI applications, customized with the customer's own proprietary data.

Scale GP enables customers across industries to rapidly develop and deploy custom GenAI solutions like:

Content-generation systems that enable sales teams to be more effective and efficient.

Highly customized wealth management copilots that make advisors more effective by helping them tap into their knowledge bases quickly and accurately.

Text2SQL business intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making.

We are seeking an experienced customer engineer to join our team and play a pivotal role in working with industry leading Generative AI companies to build and scale our fast growing product to shape the future of GenAI adoption in the enterprise space. This exciting role lies at the intersection of customer delivery and engineering, providing you with a wealth of experience and stimulating both sides of your brain. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical knowledge in web development and APIs and also understanding of customer management principles and practices. In this role, your daily tasks may include engaging in discussions about integration and API architectures with engineers, working with large datasets, developing custom tools, and meeting with customer executives.

You will:

Build relationships with technical and business customer stakeholders at all levels and across all roles and help them build and improve GenAI applications

Deliver experiments and push production code at a high velocity and level of quality in both our customer’s and Scale’s codebases

Be the voice of the customer by capturing, documenting, and championing new customer requirements

Manage the long-term health of the customer base by identifying and preempting areas of risk or concern

Be able and willing to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

Ideally you'd have:

Strong engineering background a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or another quantitative field or equivalent strong engineering background

2+ years of engineering experience, post-graduation, ideally in a client-facing setting

Proficiency in one or more of Python, React, Typescript, Node, Next.js, CSS

Experience owning design and implementation for heavily used frontend apps

Experience scaling products at hyper growth startups

Experience tinkering with or productizing LLMs, vector databases, and the other latest AI technologies

Nice to haves:

2+ years of consulting or customer engagement experience

Experience with major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) and Kubernetes

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $140,000 — $170,000 USD