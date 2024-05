Field Engineer

Scale plays a vital role in the development of AI applications. Our customer base is growing exponentially, and you will be on the front lines, ensuring that the world's most innovative entities become passionate, lifelong Scale customers.

Our Solutions Engineers ensure customers' first experiences with Scale's technology is flawless and leads to a successful long-term partnership. Solutions Engineers partner closely with AEs to lead prospective customers through the pre-sales process, delivering customized demos and pilots with the goal of getting the customer to “Product Yes”. Solutions Engineers scope customer technical requirements and input into Scale's final proposal, and develop the post-sales on-boarding plan. Solutions Engineers are relentlessly curious about customer needs and pain-points, and employ their expert Scale product knowledge and general technical knowledge on web development and infrastructure to design solutions that best address these needs. Solutions Engineers are strong relationship builders, great project managers and always fun to work with.

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.

We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.

We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.

PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.