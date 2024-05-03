As a Senior Analytics Engineer at Scale, you will spearhead building the company's analytical and business-intelligence infrastructure. Scale's customers process millions of tasks through our APIs, and we're looking for a talented Analytics Engineer to build scalable solutions to support this growth. You will have widespread purview, with responsibility for understanding, mining, aggregating, and exposing data across the entire business to support timely and efficient decision-making and data exploration. You will also implement Scale's data warehouse, data mart, and business intelligence reporting environments, and help users transition their workflows to these systems.

You will:

Work with operations, finance, and engineering to drive the development of pipelines that provide single-source-of-truth foundational accuracy

Continually improve ongoing data pipelines and simplify self-service support for business stakeholders

Perform regular system audits, and create data quality tests to ensure complete and accurate reporting of data/metrics

Ideally You’d Have:

6+ years of relevant work experience in a role requiring application of data modeling and analytic skills

Ability to create extensible and scalable data schema and pipelines that lay the foundation for downstream analysis using SQL and Python

Experience building a reliable transformation layer and pipelines from ambiguous business processes using tools such DBT to create a foundation for data insights.

Partner with operations and sales teams to automate manual workflows

Experience in using highly scalable data engineering technologies such as Dagster

Experience in best practices for table storage and query optimization in Snowflake.

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $172,000 — $206,400 USD