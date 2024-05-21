Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that to build exceptional artificial intelligence, you need exceptional human intelligence. Scale operates the largest global platform of knowledge workers that help deliver the human intelligence needed to build artificial intelligence.

Scale is seeking a Contract Manager to support our commercial and public sector teams. In this role, you will help scale (pun intended!) the legal department by working closely with business and legal teams to review, draft, and negotiate agreements. As an essential member of the legal team, you will also help refine workflows, manage processes, and be a critical cross functional partner. We are looking for someone who is excited about developing processes, getting into the weeds in our contract data, and improving efficiency across the legal team.

You will:

Work closely with commercial legal and public sector legal teams to manage and improve our contracting processes, including contract management systems and contracts signature systems

Guide stakeholders in self-serve contracting processes as well as directly negotiate NDAs, vendor agreements, and other agreements

Partner with cross functional partners to track ongoing obligations post-signature

Help build and maintain internal processes, resources, and tools to help scale the legal function.

Ideally you'd have:

Experience with a wide array of legal documents and contractual agreements, including NDAs, vendor agreements, and other commercial contracts

Experience working with contract lifecycle management tools such as Ironclad.

5+ years of experience as a contracts manager, paralegal, or similar experience

A roll-up your sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization

Nice to haves:

Strong background working with SaaS or other technology companies

Experience leading cross-functional projects from conception to launch

A track record of taking initiative and being resourceful to accomplish ambitious goals

Effective organizational skills and and ability to juggle many competing priorities

Fluency with spreadsheets, basic statistics, and an ability to use data to drive decisions

Experience working with various business tools such as Salesforce, Airtable, and Jira.

Understanding of contract basics and a desire and willingness to learn

Interest in AI, law, privacy, and intellectual property

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $120,000 — $144,000 USD