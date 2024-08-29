Growth/Talent Marketer - International

As Scale AI continues its historic growth trajectory in the Generative AI sector, we are seeking a Growth/ Talent Marketer to helm initiatives that will significantly drive talent expansion within a country. This demanding and multi-faceted role requires a unique blend of skills across talent acquisition, operations, and marketing, with the aim to catalyze rapid growth in a dynamic and evolving market. A key objective of this role is to build the process to strategically acquire and onboard thousands of highly skilled contributors from India to train and evaluate leading AI models.

You will:

Help be the first boots on the ground in India to do Guerilla marketing.

Drive candidates to our platform in high volume.

Develop and enhance growth strategies, funnels and pipelines to meet the needs of strategic customers and market demands.

Oversee the E2E growth operations, ensuring seamless execution and alignment with business objectives.

Present regular progress updates to Scale’s executive team, contributing to the strategic direction of the company.

Tackle some of the most pressing growth challenges, setting new standards for Scale AI's market presence in domain language.

An important part of this role will be collaborating with U.S.-based colleagues, so you’ll need to be able to attend meetings during 8am - 10am San Francisco time.

Ideally, you’d have:

3-5 years of experience on growth, marketing, talent acquisition, or talent operations.

Prior experience with operations-heavy business models (e.g. on-demand, marketplace, logistics, supply chain)

Excellent problem-solving capabilities and a robust analytical approach, with the ability to leverage data to inform growth strategies.

An entrepreneurial and high-ownership mindset. You are comfortable handling ambiguity and leading workstreams from end-to-end

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.