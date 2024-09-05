Revenue Accounting Manager

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Artificial Intelligence across multiple industries, including self driving cars, eCommerce, natural language processing, and more. As a Manager in the Revenue team, you will be responsible for ensuring that Scale has clear and steady visibility of revenue across a rapidly growing list of products and accounts. The Revenue team acts as an important connection between Operations, Go-to-Market, Analytics, and Finance to ensure that all closed deals are implemented correctly in Scale’s systems and that the right tools and processes are developed internally.

An ideal candidate will be comfortable handling complexity in a fast-paced environment, have a high level of attention to detail, and will be interested in building out new sustainable internal processes. This is the perfect opportunity for a self-starter who is interested in expanding their analytical and operational toolkit within the context of Artificial Intelligence.

You Will

Collaborate with product and engineering to ensure revenue processes are set up for new product launches

Utilize strong analytical skills to investigate root cause revenue discrepancies, propose solutions, and collaborate with relevant teams to implement corrective actions

Reconcile data between systems/sources identifying differences and working with engineering and product to root cause the discrepancies and propose solutions

Contribute to the development of more automated and scalable consumption tracking solutions. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline processes, identify areas for automation, and implement tools and systems to enhance efficiency.

Identify and provide feedback to continuously improve the revenue process.

Collaborate cross-functionally across finance, engineering, accounting, and analytics teams to ensure the accuracy of all revenue data.

Ideally, You’d Have

6-8 years of professional experience in accounting, including experience at a fast moving start-up

An undergraduate and/or graduate degree in business, accounting, finance

Comfort working in ambiguity in a fast-paced work environment.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present insights to stakeholders at various levels.

Strong quantitative skills and the willingness to dig into data.

The ability to think from first principles and iterate quickly to deliver results.

An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity, and possessing a strong sense of grit.

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $140,000 — $210,000 USD