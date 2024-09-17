AI Strategy Consultant, Frontier Tech

As a member of our Frontier Tech Consultant team, you will be accountable for driving future revenue by ensuring that Scale AI successfully executes new product experiments in a timely manner while maintaining the highest quality standards. You will manage and help on our experiment design and our supply operation funnel by building and running solutions, tools, and processes working with the SPM team and a cross-functional team including EPD, Customer Operations, Product Operations, Product Managers, and many others.

You will be solving complex operational problems and deep diving to improve instructions and training on projects to maintain the highest quality standards. You may also be leading a team of tasker managers and acting as a liaison between customer needs and tasker communication and experience. The ideal candidate is scrappy, analytical, detail-oriented, empathetic, outcome-focused, a strong writer, and above all someone who drives and inspires results.

You will be responsible for:

Design new product experiments

Build ground truth datasets to train LLMs

Help develop training and testing material for small scale pipelines

Think critically around the definition of quality for new products

Build and drive critical operational processes for various Gen AI experimental projects

Create an effective feedback loop between the front line, product, strategy, and customers

Ideally you’d have:

Strong machine learning knowledge, either by being in the final years of a ML PhD career or having already graduated

Strong writing and verbal communication skills

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability

Experience working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment

Technical skills including familiarity with APIs, large language models, machine learning, and querying languages like SQL

Pay: $60-80/hr

Commitment: This is a fully remote, US-based part-time (10-20 hours per week), on-going contract position staffed via HireArt.

Pay: $60-80/hr

Commitment: This is a fully remote, US-based part-time (10-20 hours per week), on-going contract position staffed via HireArt.

