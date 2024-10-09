Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Scale's public sector business is rapidly expanding, driven by our AI-powered decision-making platform and data labeling services for the Federal government and its customers. At Scale, we are delivering the most advanced, mission-ready Al capabilities. We are seeking a hands-on Mission Engineering Manager to lead our mission software engineering team and field engineers in the delivery of our capabilities to our customers. This role requires a deep understanding of the Federal government and its customers.
As a Mission Engineering Manager at Scale, you will balance your time between technical product planning in the context of customer engagements, coding, and managing a growing team (6-8 engineers). Your responsibilities will include hiring, training, and leading a high-performing engineering team, ensuring successful outcomes for our public sector customers. You will provide technical leadership and mentorship, drive engineering productivity, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and execute to drive value for our customers. You will navigate complex public sector compliance requirements, tailor our capabilities to customer requirements, and develop integrations with legacy federal information systems to deliver real impact for mission owners.
This role requires someone with a TS/SCI clearance who can commute to our DC office twice a week, travel to customer sites, and attend events. If you have a strong engineering background, experience in delivering software in customer environments, and a passion for AI technologies in the public sector, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of Scale AI's Federal business.
Must be able to commute to DC office two times per week:
Day to day:
- 50% Software engineering - customer technical requirement elicitation, technical product planning, and coding
- 50% Managing a growing team.
You will:
- Recruit a high-performing engineering team.
- Drive engineering productivity. Provide guidance, mentorship, and technical leadership to a team of researchers and engineers working on Generative AI projects.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver on customer requirements.
- Navigate and deliver outcomes while navigating complex public sector compliance requirements and frameworks.
- Design and implement software solutions for Federal customers, leveraging Scale's modern and cloud-native AI infrastructure
- Develop distributed systems, data-intensive applications, and machine learning infrastructure to enable real impact for mission owners
- Provide technical leadership for customer engagements, working closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver innovative solutions
- Contribute to the platform roadmap and product strategy for Scale AI's Federal business, playing a key role in shaping the future direction of our offerings
- An active TS/SCI clearance
Ideally you’d have:
- 4+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation
- 2+ years of prior engineering management or equivalent experience and has managed an engineering team.
- Have extensive experience in software development
- Experience in Department of Defense and/or Intelligence Community software development
- Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups
- Excitement to work with AI technologies and their applications for the public sector
- Extremely strong track record as an individual contributor
- Show a track record of mentoring and leading teams in successful projects
- Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Nice to haves:
- Deep technical knowledge of Software Development, willing to get deep into the weeds to solve problems alongside the team.
- Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs.
- Have previous experience in government or government-facing technology roles
- Experience with cloud-native technologies, full stack development, data engineering, and MLOps infrastructure
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.