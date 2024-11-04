Onboarding Specialist, MX

Products
- Outreach & Engagement: Proactively contact contributors stalled in onboarding via phone, chat, email and other channels to offer guidance and support.
- Issue Resolution: Troubleshoot common onboarding issues and provide solutions within defined SLAs, ensuring contributors feel supported and prepared to complete onboarding.
- Documentation & Reporting: Record contributor interactions in Zendesk, tracking common issues and suggesting improvements to your Vertical Lead for a better onboarding experience.
- Escalation: Correctly identify complex or new onboarding issues and escalate to internal teams following SOPs, ensuring a smooth handoff with clear documentation.
- Continuous Learning: Participate in training programs to enhance your skills and knowledge, staying up-to-date with product and process changes.
- Experience: Prior experience in customer support, recruiting, sales, or another outreach-based role, ideally in a fast-growing or tech-focused environment.
- Skills: Strong verbal and written English communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and attention to detail. Ability to manage high-volume outreach while maintaining a friendly, professional approach.
- Technical: Familiarity with: Zendesk or other support/CRM software, Slack, Google Suite (Google Docs, Gmail), Zoom, and similar.
- Attitude: People-first mindset, excitement and ability to work in a fast-paced environment, collaborative, desire and proactive willingness to learn
- This is a full-time, contractor role
- Fixed rate of $4.25 USD per hour plus performance-based incentives
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.