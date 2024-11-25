Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries by improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models.

We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest network of human expertise for the benefits of AI advancement.

We’re looking for a Technical Product Manager to own key components of the Data Engine platform such that we can achieve the most optimal data quality while balancing contributor experience and operations efficiency.

You will:

Build the products that will allow the world’s leading AI labs to build their training datasets

Work with exec leaders to determine and execute the product and operational strategy of the business

Drive key operational changes to achieve more consistent, high-quality data with faster turnaround times and higher efficiency.

Own end-to-end product development by understanding the key factors for data quality, defining product requirements, managing development and building necessary processes to operationalize the product

Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, design, content and operations

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 3x weekly.

Ideally, you’d have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

4+ years of experience in building products

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity

Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Passion for solving complex challenges and building efficient systems

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $165,000 — $210,000 USD