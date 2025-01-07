UK Public Sector Deployment Strategist

Products
Scale is a rapidly growing, $14B valuation company that is changing the way organizations around the world build AI applications. We’re looking for a strong business development (BD) lead with experience winning UK Public Sector contracts to sell our AI/ML products and services to UK Government departments and agencies. This role will be deeply involved in overall strategy, product refinement, mission impact, and adoption of cutting-edge AI/ML technologies for the defense and intelligence community.
Deployment Strategist
Scale is a vital part of bringing ML-enabled technologies to the UK Public Sector. Our National Security customer base is growing rapidly, and you’ll be on the front lines ensuring we’re able to effectively field AI/ML in support of the UK Defence and Intelligence Community. Our Deployment Strategists identify key customers within our strategic accounts and work closely with Scale Solution Engineers (SEs) to align on the right approach and technical application required to address existing requirements and win work.
Deployment Strategists work across the Scale Public Sector Business Unit to include Delivery, Operations, Product Development, Marketing, Events, Capture/Proposal, and Commercial Sales. Deployment Strategists also partner with end-users to identify and co-design solutions for emerging requirements.
Responsibilities:
- High-fidelity requirement and relationship mapping within target community customer offices to identify opportunities for Scale’s business and offerings.
- Pursue those opportunities using a sales structure and pipeline and provide input/feedback to our federal GTM strategy.
- Accurately forecast and close high dollar-value opportunities.
- Lead cross-functional teams to evaluate RFI/RFP opportunities.
- Leverage technical teams and other key stakeholders in the intelligence and defence community to help discuss emerging trends in AI/ML.
- Partner with Scale Solutions Engineers to deliver customer pilots according to requirements agreed upon by the customer.
- Promote Scale through your interactions with federal customers at events.
Core Requirements:
-
Technical sales experience into the UK Government with a successful track record of closing high-value, multi-year deals in the UK Public Sector.
-
Sales experience focused on the Ministry of Defence, Home Office or Cabinet Office (national security-focused) and the Intelligence community preferred.
-
An active UK enhanced security check (eSC) clearance is required while an active UK UK-developed vetting clearance is a plus.
-
Proven understanding of the requirements, processes, and budget cycles of the procurement processes and contract vehicles by which the UK Government acquires technology for its departments and agencies.
-
Experience building strong relationships inside UK Government departments and agencies.
-
Experience with SaaS, software, and services sales of a technical product and/or team.
-
Experience working with SaaS, technical product, and services teams.
-
A strong desire to roll up your sleeves and help build a business in an extremely fast-paced environment.
-
Ability to thrive in unstructured environments and work independently.
-
Based in London.
Preferred:
- 3-5+ years of technical sales experience.
- Sales experience focused on the MoD and the Intelligence community preferred.
- Strong existing relationships within strategic MoD and Intelligence community departments and agencies.
- High agency, drive, and eagerness to learn.
- Willingness to travel 20-30% of the time.
About Scale
Scale AI is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence into the defence sector, providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency. Trusted by leading defence agencies in the US, including the US Defense Innovation Unit, US Airforce and US Army, Scale delivers data labeling, model training, and deployment services tailored to meet the unique demands of national security.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.