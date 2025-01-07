UK Public Sector Deployment Strategist

Scale is a rapidly growing, $14B valuation company that is changing the way organizations around the world build AI applications. We’re looking for a strong business development (BD) lead with experience winning UK Public Sector contracts to sell our AI/ML products and services to UK Government departments and agencies. This role will be deeply involved in overall strategy, product refinement, mission impact, and adoption of cutting-edge AI/ML technologies for the defense and intelligence community.

Deployment Strategist

Scale is a vital part of bringing ML-enabled technologies to the UK Public Sector. Our National Security customer base is growing rapidly, and you’ll be on the front lines ensuring we’re able to effectively field AI/ML in support of the UK Defence and Intelligence Community. Our Deployment Strategists identify key customers within our strategic accounts and work closely with Scale Solution Engineers (SEs) to align on the right approach and technical application required to address existing requirements and win work.

Deployment Strategists work across the Scale Public Sector Business Unit to include Delivery, Operations, Product Development, Marketing, Events, Capture/Proposal, and Commercial Sales. Deployment Strategists also partner with end-users to identify and co-design solutions for emerging requirements.

Responsibilities:

High-fidelity requirement and relationship mapping within target community customer offices to identify opportunities for Scale’s business and offerings.

Pursue those opportunities using a sales structure and pipeline and provide input/feedback to our federal GTM strategy.

Accurately forecast and close high dollar-value opportunities.

Lead cross-functional teams to evaluate RFI/RFP opportunities.

Leverage technical teams and other key stakeholders in the intelligence and defence community to help discuss emerging trends in AI/ML.

Partner with Scale Solutions Engineers to deliver customer pilots according to requirements agreed upon by the customer.

Promote Scale through your interactions with federal customers at events.

Core Requirements:

Technical sales experience into the UK Government with a successful track record of closing high-value, multi-year deals in the UK Public Sector.

Sales experience focused on the Ministry of Defence, Home Office or Cabinet Office (national security-focused) and the Intelligence community preferred.

An active UK enhanced security check (eSC) clearance is required while an active UK UK-developed vetting clearance is a plus.

Proven understanding of the requirements, processes, and budget cycles of the procurement processes and contract vehicles by which the UK Government acquires technology for its departments and agencies.

Experience building strong relationships inside UK Government departments and agencies.

Experience with SaaS, software, and services sales of a technical product and/or team.

Experience working with SaaS, technical product, and services teams.

A strong desire to roll up your sleeves and help build a business in an extremely fast-paced environment.

Ability to thrive in unstructured environments and work independently.

Based in London.

Preferred:

3-5+ years of technical sales experience.

Sales experience focused on the MoD and the Intelligence community preferred.

Strong existing relationships within strategic MoD and Intelligence community departments and agencies.

High agency, drive, and eagerness to learn.

Willingness to travel 20-30% of the time.

About Scale

Scale AI is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence into the defence sector, providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency. Trusted by leading defence agencies in the US, including the US Defense Innovation Unit, US Airforce and US Army, Scale delivers data labeling, model training, and deployment services tailored to meet the unique demands of national security.