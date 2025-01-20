Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), International Public Sector

Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As a Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), you’ll collaborate directly with public sector counterparts to quickly build full-stack, AI applications to solve their most pressing challenges and achieve meaningful impact for citizens.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Partner with public sector clients to deeply understand their challenges and define AI-driven solutions

Scope and implement comprehensive solutions to ambiguous customer problems

Build and maintain end-to-end web applications using modern frameworks and technologies.

Leverage database systems to manage and query data efficiently

Deploy and manage infrastructure on cloud service environments for scalability and reliability

Build customer facing products and integrate with AI models to deliver intelligent and interactive user experiences

Work cross-functionally with design, product, and data teams to create robust applications

Spend significant time onsite with clients, including traveling up to 1-2 weeks per month as needed

Ideally you’d have:

A strong engineering background, with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or a related quantitative field (or equivalent practical experience)

3+ years of post-graduation, full-stack engineering experience with demonstrated proficiency in Python, Node, React, Next.js, TypeScript/JavaScript, or similar

Can-do attitude with a good handle on infrastructure, AI, networks and system architecture

Experience building solutions with LLMs and a deep understanding of the overall Gen AI landscape

Nice to haves:

Proficient in Arabic

Past experience working at a startup as a CTO or founding engineer or in a forward deployed engineer / dedicated customer engineer role

Experience working cross functionally with operations