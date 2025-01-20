Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), International Public Sector

Products
Scale’s rapidly growing International Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:
- Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens
- Generating high-quality training data for national LLMs
- Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI
As a Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), you’ll collaborate directly with public sector counterparts to quickly build full-stack, AI applications to solve their most pressing challenges and achieve meaningful impact for citizens.
At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.
You will:
- Partner with public sector clients to deeply understand their challenges and define AI-driven solutions
- Scope and implement comprehensive solutions to ambiguous customer problems
- Build and maintain end-to-end web applications using modern frameworks and technologies.
- Leverage database systems to manage and query data efficiently
- Deploy and manage infrastructure on cloud service environments for scalability and reliability
- Build customer facing products and integrate with AI models to deliver intelligent and interactive user experiences
- Work cross-functionally with design, product, and data teams to create robust applications
- Spend significant time onsite with clients, including traveling up to 1-2 weeks per month as needed
Ideally you’d have:
- A strong engineering background, with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or a related quantitative field (or equivalent practical experience)
- 3+ years of post-graduation, full-stack engineering experience with demonstrated proficiency in Python, Node, React, Next.js, TypeScript/JavaScript, or similar
- Can-do attitude with a good handle on infrastructure, AI, networks and system architecture
- Experience building solutions with LLMs and a deep understanding of the overall Gen AI landscape
Nice to haves:
- Proficient in Arabic
- Past experience working at a startup as a CTO or founding engineer or in a forward deployed engineer / dedicated customer engineer role
- Experience working cross functionally with operations
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.