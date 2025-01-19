Field Engineer, Public Sector

Scale is a vital part of bringing AI-enabled technologies to the world, from autonomous driving to drones, robots, and large language models. For example, Scale works with the world's top self-driving car and robotics ML teams as well as the largest companies in the generative AI space.

As our customer base is growing, you will be on the front lines of our field engineering efforts for our federal AI projects, having the opportunity to meaningfully impact millions of dollars in revenue by working closely with our largest public sector customers and ensuring that they become passionate, lifelong Scale customers.

Our Field Engineers ensure customers' experiences with Scale's technology are seamless and optimized to build a successful, long-term partnership. Field Engineers partner closely with Product, Engineering, and Operations to lead existing customers through building production-grade data pipelines. We do this by knowing our customer’s use-cases inside and out, and creating the tooling and documentation needed to scalably support their growth.

Field Engineers in general are experts on Scale's products and codebase, and have general technical knowledge on web development, using APIs, and working with large volumes of data. Field Engineers are strong relationship builders, great project managers, and always fun to work with.

The ideal person is a software engineer generalist who enjoys working with clients directly, taking ambiguous requirements and issues, and quickly designing and building sustainable solutions in close collaboration with the Product and Engineering teams. This role is at the intersection of customer delivery, product, and engineering, giving you a breadth of experience and fully leveraging both sides of your brain. If this sounds like you, we invite you to apply!

You will:

Implement end-to-end data integrations, syncing customer’s data to Scale’s platform and back

Work closely with our customer’s engineering teams to optimize data pipelines, including providing input towards designing API endpoints and input/output schemas

Design, develop and maintain playbooks, internal tools, Scale’s documentation and SDKs to quickly get customers set up for long-term success

Partner with Software Engineers and Operations to remove any technical hurdles customers may face / Debug technical issues impacting delivery and own technical escalations coming from the customer

Be accountable for the customer’s technical experience throughout their time with Scale

Work with AEs and PMs to identify customer-specific feature requests

Develop technical domain expertise in areas of Large Language Models, 2D Image Annotation, and working with API integrations

Evangelize Scale and interact with customers at major events

Have an active TS/SCI clearance

Ideally you'd have:

Track record of success as a hybrid customer-facing engineer or similar function, wearing multiple hats along the way

Prior technical hands-on experience working with clients in a pre or post-sales capacity to realize business goals

Prior experience developing with Python and JavaScript, or other modern software languages

Strong engineering background preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, or other quantitative fields

Strong project management and interpersonal skills

Presentation skills with a high degree of technical credibility when speaking with executives and front-line engineers

High level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations

Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and ability to operate with high velocity

Nice to haves:

Experience in AI

Experience working in classified environments

Previous experience as a technical go-to-market resource

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $144,900 — $181,125 USD