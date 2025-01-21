GTM Strategy and Operations Specialist

Scale is a rapidly growing, venture-backed Series F startup that is changing the way organizations around the world build AI applications. We are looking for a highly driven and operationally focused GTM Operations Specialist to support our growing Public Sector business, with a particular focus on delivering AI/ML solutions to the U.S. Federal Government. This role will be instrumental in shaping our go-to-market strategy, optimizing operations, and enabling our teams to help scale innovative solutions for the U.S. Government.

GTM S&O Specialist

Scale is at the forefront of enabling the next wave of AI/ML technologies for the U.S. government, and we are expanding our Public Sector team to help drive this mission. The GTM Operations Specialist will play a key role in supporting our GTM strategy, managing operational processes, and enabling the broader team to meet ambitious sales and delivery goals. You will be a core part of our Public Sector business, collaborating across teams to build and scale operational systems that drive our growth. This position requires a self-motivated, independent operator who is deeply analytical, hands-on, and able to thrive in a rapidly changing, high-stakes environment. You must be comfortable taking ownership of your work and driving initiatives forward.

Requirements:

4+ years of experience in an operational or strategic role supporting GTM efforts, ideally in the federal or defense sectors.

Experience in sales enablement, business development, or operations within a high-growth, fast-paced environment.

A strong understanding of AI/ML technologies or a willingness to quickly learn the technical landscape.

Proven track record of optimizing operations, streamlining processes, and driving cross-functional collaboration to achieve business goals.

Ability to influence and work with diverse teams across technical, operational, and executive levels.

Comfort with ambiguity and a passion for solving complex problems with a structured, data-driven approach.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to tailor messaging to different stakeholders and levels within the organization.

Ability to work in Scale’s Washington, DC or San Francisco offices 2-3 days per week

Nice to have:

Experience working within U.S. government contracting or sales operations.

Familiarity with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and federal government procurement processes.

Experience in product or project management, with the ability to drive initiatives from concept to execution.

Familiarity with sales tools, CRM systems, and data analytics platforms.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $144,000 — $192,000 USD