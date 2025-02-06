Head of Business Development

Scale's Public Sector is growing and we are seeking a dynamic Director, Public Sector Deployment Strategy to spearhead this growth and transform with our current and future national and state partners complex challenges by leveraging the global leader for artificial intelligence. In this pivotal role, you will lead a team dedicated to not only nurturing but also expanding our Public Sector accounts through strategic business development initiatives. Your team, consisting of Deployment Strategists, Solution Engineers, as well as Proposal and Technical writers will be responsible for developing and executing account growth strategies and identifying new business opportunities.

As a player-coach, you will divide your time between directly managing a key strategic account and overseeing your team's performance. For your account, you will embody the role of a strategic advisor, leveraging your expertise in business development, customer success, and technical program management. Your daily activities will include cultivating customer relationships, identifying and pursuing growth opportunities, leveraging AI/ML solutions to meet customer needs, and coordinating internal resources to support account expansion.

Your leadership will extend beyond account management to mentoring your team in all facets of business development, customer relationship management, informing Product Roadmaps, and strategic decision-making. You will work closely with each team member to foster their professional growth and ensure Scale remains an outstanding workplace.

Your approach is characterized by a focus on developing scalable and repeatable strategies for business growth, a proven track record in not only maintaining but actively expanding customer accounts, and a knack for securing renewals and supporting the sales team in managing upsells. Your natural empathy and exceptional problem-solving skills make you adept at building and maintaining long-term, strategic relationships with our federal customers, ultimately driving Scale's offerings forward by delivering an paralleled value in support of their AI/ML objectives.

You will:

Initially lead a team of 8-12 mid-career professionals who are top 5% performers in their fields

Develop and execute a comprehensive business development strategy focused on expanding the company's footprint within the Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian sectors, identifying new market opportunities, and driving revenue growth.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders in the Defense and Intelligence communities, including government officials, industry partners, and potential clients, to understand their needs and position the company as a preferred AI/ML solutions provider.

Lead the preparation and submission of proposals for government contracts, ensuring compliance with all federal procurement regulations and standards, and leveraging the company's AI/ML capabilities to meet the unique needs of the Defense and Intelligence sectors.

Collaborate with the product development team to tailor AI/ML solutions that address the specific challenges and requirements of Defense and Intelligence clients, ensuring the company's offerings remain at the cutting edge of technology and relevance.

Conduct market analysis to identify trends, threats, and opportunities within the Defense and Intelligence sectors, using this information to inform strategic planning and decision-making.

Represent the company at industry conferences, trade shows, and other events, delivering presentations and engaging with potential clients and partners to increase brand awareness and generate new business opportunities.

Oversee the negotiation and closure of deals with new clients, working closely with legal and finance teams to ensure contracts are favorable and align with the company's strategic objectives.

Develop and manage a pipeline of business development opportunities, tracking progress and ensuring timely follow-up and advancement of potential deals.

Mentor and lead a team of business development professionals, setting performance goals, providing ongoing training and support, and fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Collaborate with the marketing team to develop targeted campaigns and materials that effectively communicate the value of the company's AI/ML solutions to the US Defense and Intelligence sectors as well as State local governments and NATO and FVEY partners, supporting business development efforts.

We have a diverse team with a variety of skill sets, many have:

An active Top Secret Clearance

Minimum 10 years of work experience, with experience in a customer-facing technical program management role in industry, professional services engagement management or in government

Previous success growing a government technology program (either as a government program manager or with a government customer)

Previous experience managing teams

A technical background (education or professional experience with CS, Physics, Statistics, Engineering, or a similar field)

A proven track record in B2B client-facing roles and expanding client relationships

A basic understanding of the ML Operations process

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communication

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem-solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

Willingness to travel at least 30% of the time

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $188,600 — $235,750 USD