Software Engineer, Frontend - Enterprise Gen AI

Scale GP (Scale Generative AI Platform) is an enterprise-grade AI platform providing APIs for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more. We are looking for a frontend-focused fullstack engineer to help build AI-powered applications that redefine enterprise workflows and push the boundaries of interactive AI. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys working on a diverse set of projects, and has a passion for crafting high-quality, intuitive user experiences.

At Scale, you'll work on a mix of cutting-edge customer-facing AI applications and internal SaaS products. Our engineering team powers projects like TIME’s Person of the Year AI experience (see it in action), where our AI technology helped shape one of the most iconic features in media. You'll also contribute to Scale’s GenAI Platform (SGP), a powerful system that enables businesses to build and deploy AI agents at scale. Whether it’s developing interactive AI assistants, enterprise-grade web applications, or refining our core SaaS platform, you’ll play a crucial role in shaping how AI integrates into real-world applications.

You Will:

Build and enhance user-facing AI applications for major enterprise customers, including high-profile media and Fortune 500 companies

Develop and refine features for Scale’s GenAI Platform , empowering businesses to build, deploy, and manage AI-driven agents

Work closely with product managers, designers, and AI/ML teams to create seamless, intuitive, and impactful user experiences

Integrate frontend applications with backend services, working with APIs, authentication systems, and cloud-based infrastructure

Ship features at a rapid pace while maintaining a high level of code quality, performance, and accessibility

Ideally, You Have:

2+ years of experience developing frontend or fullstack applications in a modern tech stack

Strong proficiency in Next.js, React, TypeScript, and Tailwind , with an eye for building polished, user-friendly interfaces

Familiarity with backend technologies such as FastAPI, PostgreSQL, GraphQL , and cloud infrastructure like AWS, Azure, or GCP

This role is a unique opportunity to shape the future of AI-powered user experiences, working on projects that impact millions of users while developing tools that empower businesses to deploy AI at scale. If you’re excited by the intersection of AI, frontend engineering, and product design, we’d love to hear from you.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $192,000 USD