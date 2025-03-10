ML Research Engineer, ML Systems

Scale’s ML platform (RLXF) team builds our internal distributed framework for large language model training and inference. The platform has been powering MLEs, researchers, data scientists and operators for fast and automatic training and evaluation of LLM's, as well as evaluation of data quality.

Scale is uniquely positioned at the heart of the field of AI as an indispensable provider of training and evaluation data and end-to-end solutions for the ML lifecycle. You will work closely across Scale’s ML teams and researchers to build the foundation platform that supports all our ML research and development. You will be building and optimizing the platform to enable our next generation of LLM training, inference and data curation.

If you are excited about shaping the future AI via fundamental innovations, we would love to hear from you!

You will:

Build, profile and optimize our training and inference framework

Collaborate with ML teams to accelerate their research and development and enable them to develop the next generation of models and data curation

Research and integrate state-of-the-art technologies to optimize our ML system

Ideally you’d have:

Strong excitement about system optimization

Experience with multi-node LLM training and inference

Experience with developing large-scale distributed ML systems

Strong software engineering skills, proficient in frameworks and tools such as CUDA, Pytorch, transformers, flash attention, etc.

Strong written and verbal communication skills and the ability to operate in a cross functional team environment

Nice to haves:

Demonstrated expertise in post-training methods &/or next generation use cases for large language models including instruction tuning, RLHF, tool use, reasoning, agents, and multimodal, etc.







Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $200,800 — $251,000 USD