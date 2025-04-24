Senior Software Engineer, Pay & Incentives

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Pay & Incentives team

The Pay & Incentives team is responsible for ensuring that contributors are paid fairly for their efforts, and making sure that our pay strategies drive the right incentives to get high quality work quickly. We focus on several core components of pay: pay rates, time tracking, pay fulfillment, and incentives. This is an innovative and dynamic team that is core to enabling Scale’s business and new projects, and works closely with product, analytics, and operations.

The ideal person is a natural entrepreneurial engineer who can take an ambiguous scope and lead the execution of outcomes, doing what it takes to hit them include coding, talking to customers, defining requirements, etc. Your code will need to be reliable and performant, and consider all the possible edge cases. If you have a background in payment infrastructure or marketplace incentives, we’d love to have you be a core part of Scale’s business. You’ll be deeply involved in building flexible, accurate, and compliant pay systems that provide a transparent contributor experience.

Responsibilities:

Own large areas within our product

Work closely with cross-functional partners like finance, product, analytics, software engineers, and operations to identify opportunities for business impact, understand, refine and prioritize requirements for pay and incentive schemes

Build features end-to-end: front-end, back-end, system design, debugging and testing

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Provide critical input in the Pay & Incentives team’s roadmap and technical direction.

Inspire and mentor less experienced engineers

Requirements: