Manager, Research Scientist: Post-Training

As the leading data and evaluation partner for frontier AI companies, Scale is dedicated to advancing the progress of generative AI, with a focus around frontier evaluations, the science of data around posttraining, agentic applications, trustworthy agents oversight framework and beyond.

Our Research teams work with the industry’s leading AI labs to provide high quality data and accelerate progress in GenAI research. As the Manager of the LLM post-training Research team, you will lead a talented team of research scientists and research engineers focused on optimizing data curation and algorithmic improvements to enhance LLM capabilities in both text and multimodal modalities.

In this role, you will manage a team of researchers developing novel methods to improve the alignment and generalization of large-scale generative models. This role is critical for designing and executing a roadmap that defines best practices in data driven AI development and will accelerate the next generation of generative AI models in partnership with top foundational model labs.

You will:

Lead a team of highly effective research scientists and research engineers on LLM post-training

Develop novel post-training techniques to enhance LLM core capabilities in text and multimodal modeling.

Communicate, collaborate, and build relationships with clients and peer teams to facilitate cross-functional projects

Remain up-to-date on ongoing research in the team, help work through technical challenges, and be involved in design decisions

Remain deeply involved in the research community, both understanding trends, and setting them

Thrive in a high-energy, fast-paced startup environment and are ready to dedicate the time and effort needed to drive impactful results.

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 4 times weekly.

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of hands-on experience in large language model, NLP, and Transformer modeling, in the setting of both research and engineering development

Experience and track of recording in landing major research impacts in a fast-paced environment

Experience supporting and leading a team of research scientists and research engineers

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Published research in areas of machine learning at major conferences (NeurIPS, ICML, ICLR, ACL, EMNLP, CVPR, etc.) and/or journals

Previous experience in a customer facing role.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $200,800 — $251,000 USD