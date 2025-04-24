GTM Analyst/Developer

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
About Scale
At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced Salesforce Administrator and Developer to help drive our Go-to-Market (GTM) systems. The ideal candidate will be a technical expert with deep Salesforce expertise and a passion for creating efficient, scalable solutions that empower our sales and business teams.
Primary Responsibilities
- Design, develop, and maintain complex Salesforce solutions using advanced technologies including:
- Apex programming
- Lightning Web Components (LWC)
- Visualforce development
- Create and optimize custom Salesforce configurations, including:
- Custom objects and fields
- Workflows
- Process builders
- Flow automation
- Develop high-quality, well-documented code adhering to industry best practices and internal coding standards
- Manage and enhance integrations between Salesforce and external systems using:
- REST and SOAP APIs
- Workato integration platform
- Manage 3rd party tools, including:
- LinkedIn Sales Navigator
- Outreach
- Clay
- Other relevant third-party sales technologies
Required Qualifications
- 3+ years of Salesforce administration and development experience
- Expert-level knowledge of Salesforce platform capabilities
- Strong proficiency in Apex, LWC, and Visualforce
- Experience with Salesforce integration strategies
- Proven track record of designing complex CRM solutions
- Advanced understanding of Salesforce security models and compliance requirements
Preferred Qualifications
- Salesforce Certified Platform Developer certification
- Experience with CPQ implementation
- Background in implementing enterprise-level CRM solutions
- Familiarity with Workato and advanced integration techniques
Technical Skills
- Salesforce Lightning
- Apex Programming
- REST/SOAP APIs
- Process Builder
- Flow Builder
- JavaScript
- Integration Design
- SOX Compliance Frameworks
Soft Skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions
- Collaborative team player
- Detail-oriented approach to system design and implementation
Location
Initially, the role will be remote (work from home). However, as the team expands and grows in India, we might move to working from office or a hybrid model. Candidate applying for this role should be based in (or willing to relocate at some point) Mumbai or Bangalore
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.