GTM Analyst/Developer

About Scale

At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.



About the Role

We are seeking an experienced Salesforce Administrator and Developer to help drive our Go-to-Market (GTM) systems. The ideal candidate will be a technical expert with deep Salesforce expertise and a passion for creating efficient, scalable solutions that empower our sales and business teams.

Primary Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain complex Salesforce solutions using advanced technologies including:

Apex programming



Lightning Web Components (LWC)



Visualforce development

Create and optimize custom Salesforce configurations, including:

Custom objects and fields



Workflows



Process builders



Flow automation

Develop high-quality, well-documented code adhering to industry best practices and internal coding standards

Manage and enhance integrations between Salesforce and external systems using:

REST and SOAP APIs



Workato integration platform

Manage 3rd party tools, including:

LinkedIn Sales Navigator



Outreach



Clay



Other relevant third-party sales technologies

Required Qualifications

3+ years of Salesforce administration and development experience

Expert-level knowledge of Salesforce platform capabilities

Strong proficiency in Apex, LWC, and Visualforce

Experience with Salesforce integration strategies

Proven track record of designing complex CRM solutions

Advanced understanding of Salesforce security models and compliance requirements

Preferred Qualifications

Salesforce Certified Platform Developer certification

Experience with CPQ implementation

Background in implementing enterprise-level CRM solutions

Familiarity with Workato and advanced integration techniques

Technical Skills

Salesforce Lightning

Apex Programming

REST/SOAP APIs

Process Builder

Flow Builder

JavaScript

Integration Design

SOX Compliance Frameworks

Soft Skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Excellent communication skills

Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions

Collaborative team player

Detail-oriented approach to system design and implementation

Location

Initially, the role will be remote (work from home). However, as the team expands and grows in India, we might move to working from office or a hybrid model. Candidate applying for this role should be based in (or willing to relocate at some point) Mumbai or Bangalore