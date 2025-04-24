Strategic Projects Associate, Enterprise

Scale’s Enterprise team is the tip of the spear for the global adoption of AI technologies. We work with industry leaders across all verticals to augment business value chains with Agentically orchestrated Gen AI and Traditional ML solutions that create measurable business impact and value. Drawing on our belief that we’re still at the very beginning of realizing the true transformative potential of AI automations, the Enterprise solutions team meets our customers where they are, to design and deploy solutions that concurrently solve today's business problems while laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s AI-driven future.

To support our forward deployed AI solutions teams, we’re looking for a highly motivated Strategic Projects Associate. This SPA will wear many hats across Enterprise Operations to build & momentum towards delighting our customers and growing revenue.

Key Points:

This is a high-impact, demanding role that offers an entry point into the fast-growing AI technology sector

You will be supporting delivery of the highest-impact GenAI + ML + Agentic AI solutions in existence today, for some of the world’s largest companies

The role requires a strong work ethic, a passion for problem-solving, highly effective organizational skills, the ability to juggle multiple concurrent administrative and logistical workstreams, and a willingness to learn and adapt quickly

You will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the growth and success of Scale AI's Enterprise AI business unit

Responsibilities:

Spearheading seamless integration of forward deployed teams into client IT systems, ensuring immediate operational readiness.

Orchestrating procurement and management of IT devices for forward deployed teams, maintaining close collaboration with Scale Corporate IT to ensure a smooth and efficient process.

Overseeing invoicing and accounting reporting within client systems, acting as a bridge between the forward deployed team, client accounting/finance, and Scale corporate accounting/finance to guarantee accurate and timely financial management.

Driving Scale's revenue recognition for sold projects on behalf of the forward deployed team, collaborating closely with the team and Scale corporate accounting/finance to optimize revenue capture and financial performance.

Strategically managing the flow of compliance documentation and legally-sensitive communications, coordinating with client Compliance/Legal and Scale corporate Legal to ensure adherence to all relevant regulations and policies.

Designing and implementing comprehensive audit schedules for IT, data compliance, and financial reporting across all IT systems, maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and accountability.

Delivering regular (daily and weekly) live and asynchronous reports to provide complete transparency on all operational aspects to the Enterprise BU, Chief of Staff, and Managers within the solutions deployment organization.

Partnering with the Enterprise BU, Chief of Staff, and Managers within the solutions deployment organization to proactively identify and resolve challenges, ensuring forward deployed teams operate at peak efficiency while maintaining a high degree of intra-organizational transparency and accountability.

Qualifications:

Proficiency in productivity software: Google Sheets / Excel, Google docs, Google Drive

Familiarity with workflow management software such as Linear, Asana or Jira

Clear and effective written (Email, Slack, Teams) and verbal communications

Meticulously organized, experienced at building and maintaining trackers

High degree of professionalism and empathy

Ability to rapidly learn and problem-solve with direct client interactions

If you're excited about the opportunity to shape the future of AI and work on challenging, high-impact projects, we encourage you to apply!

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

