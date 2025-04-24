Scale is at the forefront of enabling Artificial Intelligence across multiple industries, including generative AI, self-driving cars, eCommerce, natural language processing, and more. As a Revenue Operations Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring that Scale has clear and steady visibility of revenue across a rapidly growing list of products and accounts. The Revenue Operations team acts as an important connection between Operations, Go-to-Market, Analytics, and Finance to ensure that all closed deals are implemented correctly in Scale’s systems and that the right tools and processes are developed internally. Generative AI is growing rapidly and we need help ensuring revenue for this area is tracked and billed correctly.

An ideal candidate will be comfortable handling complexity in a fast-paced environment, have a high level of attention to detail, and will be interested in building out new sustainable internal processes. This is the perfect opportunity for a self-starter who is interested in expanding their analytical and operational toolkit within the context of Artificial Intelligence.

This role will have responsibilities across:

Overseeing and ensuring the accurate tracking of all customer-facing work across all of our Generative AI customers

Utilize strong analytical and SQL skills to investigate root cause revenue discrepancies through performing large data reconciliations, propose solutions, and collaborate with relevant teams to implement corrective actions

Contribute to the development of more automated and scalable consumption tracking solutions. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline processes, identify areas for automation, and implement tools and systems to enhance efficiency.

Lead collaborative work across multiple members of the team and cross functional partners from operations and engineering who are responsible for day-to-day support of all of Gen AI revenue and billing

You'd ideally have (but relevant experience can take different forms):

3-5 years of professional experience in an analytical role, top-tier consulting firm, or finance

An undergraduate and/or graduate degree with an analytics-heavy major (e.g., STEM, economics, computer science, etc.)

Comfort working in ambiguity in a fast-paced work environment

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex concepts and insights to stakeholders at various levels

Strong quantitative skills and the willingness to dig into data. Strong SQL experience is a must.

The ability to think from first principles and iterate quickly to deliver results

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $110,000 — $135,000 USD