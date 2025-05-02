Contracts Manager

Scale is a rapidly growing, venture-backed series-E startup that is changing the way organizations around the world build AI applications. We are passionate about advancing AI adoption within the United States Government, and looking for a senior government contracts administrator to join our Legal and Compliance Team. In this role, you will work across Business Development, Product Development, Finance, and Delivery and Operations Teams to assist in solicitation review and proposal development, manage contract and subcontract negotiation processes, and support contract delivery through subject matter expertise on terms and conditions for complex government contracts. You will proactively identify risk areas and develop solutions to contract challenges.

Our government customer base is growing exponentially, and you will be a key team member to ensure that government agency users become passionate advocates for Scale products and services. Our Legal and Compliance team works on exciting legal and operational issues at the leading edge of machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team collaborating internally with teams at Scale and externally with our customers. We are looking for relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, and action-oriented individuals who can design effective operational processes and internal policies while employing an empathetic interpersonal style. If you enjoy solving novel and challenging problems, and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we’d love to hear from you!

You will:

Develop, maintain, and administer government contracts lifecycle management processes and systems

Negotiate and administer agreements between Scale and our customers, subcontractors, and vendors ensuring adherence to company policies and government regulations

Respond to inquiries from our customers, subcontractors, and vendors

Maintain Scale registration, reporting, and disclosures in government systems such as SAM.gov, PIEE, CPARS, etc.

Prepare and review teaming agreements, NDAs, MOUs, MOAs, consulting agreements and other contractual agreements

Monitor contract performance on complex government contracts; identifying and escalating challenges that may threaten performance

Document fulfillment of contract milestones/deliverables, invoices and cash collection

Design and implement policies and procedures to ensure compliance with laws and regulations in support of our federal business including export control/OFAC and FAR/DFARs requirements

Strengthen the culture of compliance through thoughtful communication and high-impact training programs

Ideally you'd have:

Bachelor’s degree

4+ years as a contracts manager or contracts administrator in an in-house legal department of a DoD contractor

Active Security Clearance

Strong knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement (DFARS), and other agency supplements

Detailed knowledge of government contract and subcontract processes including flow downs, change management, inspection, acceptance, payment, warranty, close-out and records retention

Experience with Organizational Conflict of Interest (OCI) terms and mitigation plans

Experience with government acquisitions via Broad Agency Announcement, Commercial Solutions Opening, Other Transaction Authority, SBIR Phase 3, Consortiums, and other unique competitive and non-competitive government procurement types

Advanced knowledge of government intellectual property (IP), software, and data rights clauses and IP marking guidelines

Experience with GSA schedules, Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), BPAs, and other multi-award contract vehicles

Experience leading cross-functional projects from conception to launch

A track record of taking initiative and being resourceful to accomplish ambitious goals

Effective organizational skills and and ability to juggle many competing priorities

Fluency with spreadsheets, basic statistics, and an ability to use data to drive decisions

Roll-up your sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization

Interest in AI/ML, law, privacy, and cybersecurity

Experience negotiating subcontracts on Federal programs

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $115,000 — $144,000 USD