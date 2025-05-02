Contracts Manager

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Scale is a rapidly growing, venture-backed series-E startup that is changing the way organizations around the world build AI applications. We are passionate about advancing AI adoption within the United States Government, and looking for a senior government contracts administrator to join our Legal and Compliance Team. In this role, you will work across Business Development, Product Development, Finance, and Delivery and Operations Teams to assist in solicitation review and proposal development, manage contract and subcontract negotiation processes, and support contract delivery through subject matter expertise on terms and conditions for complex government contracts. You will proactively identify risk areas and develop solutions to contract challenges.
Our government customer base is growing exponentially, and you will be a key team member to ensure that government agency users become passionate advocates for Scale products and services. Our Legal and Compliance team works on exciting legal and operational issues at the leading edge of machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team collaborating internally with teams at Scale and externally with our customers. We are looking for relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, and action-oriented individuals who can design effective operational processes and internal policies while employing an empathetic interpersonal style. If you enjoy solving novel and challenging problems, and building strong teams and relationships while doing it, we’d love to hear from you!
You will:
- Develop, maintain, and administer government contracts lifecycle management processes and systems
- Negotiate and administer agreements between Scale and our customers, subcontractors, and vendors ensuring adherence to company policies and government regulations
- Respond to inquiries from our customers, subcontractors, and vendors
- Maintain Scale registration, reporting, and disclosures in government systems such as SAM.gov, PIEE, CPARS, etc.
- Prepare and review teaming agreements, NDAs, MOUs, MOAs, consulting agreements and other contractual agreements
- Monitor contract performance on complex government contracts; identifying and escalating challenges that may threaten performance
- Document fulfillment of contract milestones/deliverables, invoices and cash collection
- Design and implement policies and procedures to ensure compliance with laws and regulations in support of our federal business including export control/OFAC and FAR/DFARs requirements
- Strengthen the culture of compliance through thoughtful communication and high-impact training programs
Ideally you'd have:
- Bachelor’s degree
- 4+ years as a contracts manager or contracts administrator in an in-house legal department of a DoD contractor
- Active Security Clearance
- Strong knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement (DFARS), and other agency supplements
- Detailed knowledge of government contract and subcontract processes including flow downs, change management, inspection, acceptance, payment, warranty, close-out and records retention
- Experience with Organizational Conflict of Interest (OCI) terms and mitigation plans
- Experience with government acquisitions via Broad Agency Announcement, Commercial Solutions Opening, Other Transaction Authority, SBIR Phase 3, Consortiums, and other unique competitive and non-competitive government procurement types
- Advanced knowledge of government intellectual property (IP), software, and data rights clauses and IP marking guidelines
- Experience with GSA schedules, Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), BPAs, and other multi-award contract vehicles
- Experience leading cross-functional projects from conception to launch
- A track record of taking initiative and being resourceful to accomplish ambitious goals
- Effective organizational skills and and ability to juggle many competing priorities
- Fluency with spreadsheets, basic statistics, and an ability to use data to drive decisions
- Roll-up your sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization
- Interest in AI/ML, law, privacy, and cybersecurity
- Experience negotiating subcontracts on Federal programs
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.