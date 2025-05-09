VP of Engineering, Enterprise

AI is transforming how the world’s largest companies operate. At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has powered breakthroughs in generative AI, defense, and autonomy. Following our Series F, we’ve continued doubling down on accelerating Fortune 100 enterprises build and deploy of AI agents that solve complex, real-world problems—through our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP).

We’re looking for a VP of Engineering to lead this charge for our Enterprise business. This is a critical leadership role responsible for building and scaling a world-class engineering organization focused on delivering generative AI solutions that drive impact for some of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world.

You’ll own the end-to-end engineering motion behind our enterprise deployments: shaping technical direction, partnering closely with go-to-market and delivery teams, and ensuring our platform evolves to power the demands of cutting-edge AI applications. You’ll lead with clarity, build with urgency, and grow with intention.

What you'll do:

Lead the engineering function for our Enterprise product line, responsible for delivery, quality, performance, and roadmap execution





Build and scale a global high-performing team, with an emphasis on initiative ownership and engineering excellence





Partner directly with Fortune 100 customers and the GTM team to translate business needs into scalable technical solutions





Collaborate with research, product, and delivery teams in the Enterprise business unit and across Scale to drive full-stack solutions—from prototyping to enterprise production deployments





Shape the long-term vision and org design of the Enterprise engineering team, aligned with business growth and product evolution





Manage and mentor senior engineering leaders and instill a culture of accountability, speed, and results





Make rigorous tradeoffs across technical and business dimensions, backed by financial insight and operational understanding





Represent engineering in cross-functional planning cycles, including headcount, budget, and strategic initiatives





We're looking for someone who:

Has a strong track record of leading engineering teams in high-growth environments, ideally in ML, infrastructure, or complex systems





Is comfortable working directly with enterprise executives and navigating the technical and operational complexity of large deployments





Has scaled engineering organizations across geographies and understands how to structure and evolve teams effectively





Operates with urgency and clarity—able to distill priorities and move teams from ambiguity to execution





Has experience partnering deeply with sales, delivery, and customer success teams





Is equally comfortable in the weeds and at the executive level; knows when to lead from the front and when to empower others





Brings credibility and curiosity in core technical areas—especially applied ML, infrastructure, or AI agent systems

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $350,000 — $400,000 USD