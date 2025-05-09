VP of Engineering, Enterprise

Products
AI is transforming how the world’s largest companies operate. At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has powered breakthroughs in generative AI, defense, and autonomy. Following our Series F, we’ve continued doubling down on accelerating Fortune 100 enterprises build and deploy of AI agents that solve complex, real-world problems—through our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP).
We’re looking for a VP of Engineering to lead this charge for our Enterprise business. This is a critical leadership role responsible for building and scaling a world-class engineering organization focused on delivering generative AI solutions that drive impact for some of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world.
You’ll own the end-to-end engineering motion behind our enterprise deployments: shaping technical direction, partnering closely with go-to-market and delivery teams, and ensuring our platform evolves to power the demands of cutting-edge AI applications. You’ll lead with clarity, build with urgency, and grow with intention.
What you'll do:
- Lead the engineering function for our Enterprise product line, responsible for delivery, quality, performance, and roadmap execution
- Build and scale a global high-performing team, with an emphasis on initiative ownership and engineering excellence
- Partner directly with Fortune 100 customers and the GTM team to translate business needs into scalable technical solutions
- Collaborate with research, product, and delivery teams in the Enterprise business unit and across Scale to drive full-stack solutions—from prototyping to enterprise production deployments
- Shape the long-term vision and org design of the Enterprise engineering team, aligned with business growth and product evolution
- Manage and mentor senior engineering leaders and instill a culture of accountability, speed, and results
- Make rigorous tradeoffs across technical and business dimensions, backed by financial insight and operational understanding
- Represent engineering in cross-functional planning cycles, including headcount, budget, and strategic initiatives
We're looking for someone who:
- Has a strong track record of leading engineering teams in high-growth environments, ideally in ML, infrastructure, or complex systems
- Is comfortable working directly with enterprise executives and navigating the technical and operational complexity of large deployments
- Has scaled engineering organizations across geographies and understands how to structure and evolve teams effectively
- Operates with urgency and clarity—able to distill priorities and move teams from ambiguity to execution
- Has experience partnering deeply with sales, delivery, and customer success teams
- Is equally comfortable in the weeds and at the executive level; knows when to lead from the front and when to empower others
- Brings credibility and curiosity in core technical areas—especially applied ML, infrastructure, or AI agent systems
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
