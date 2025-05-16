Manager, Contractor Relations

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
Scale is at the forefront of Generative AI and the development of AI applications. Accelerating the adoption of AI necessitates that models are trusted and safe, and ensuring that the workforce building those models is supported. We’re seeking a highly motivated and experienced manager to build out critical functions of our Contractor Relations team.
We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure that we are building strong relationships for all Scale’s contractors.
The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Legal, HR, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.
You will:
- Build and nurture strong relationships with contractors, project managers, and external vendors to ensure alignment with organizational goals and compliance standards.
- Oversee recruitment and onboarding processes, ensuring smooth transitions and proper documentation for contractors globally.
- Develop and implement structured Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) and facilitate regular performance evaluations.
- Ensure prompt resolution of contractor inquiries, such as payment discrepancies and access issues, while identifying trends for improvement.
- Optimize operational tools, including time tracking systems like Hubstaff, to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including HR, Legal, and Analytics, to align contractor management strategies with company policies.
Ideally you'd have:
- 5+ years of experience in contractor or workforce management, operations, or HR in a global context.
- Proven leadership skills with the ability to manage teams and influence cross-functional stakeholders.
- Strong knowledge of compliance standards and global labor laws related to contractor management.
- Analytical proficiency to track key performance metrics and provide actionable insights.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills for interacting with contractors and internal teams effectively.
- Familiarity with workforce management tools and systems such as Airtable, Hubstaff, or equivalent platforms.
Nice to haves:
- Experience designing and implementing large-scale contractor programs or initiatives.
- Technical knowledge of CRM tools or workforce systems to optimize contractor workflows.
- A background in managing contractor programs within the AI or technology industry.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.