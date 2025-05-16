Manager, Contractor Relations

Scale is at the forefront of Generative AI and the development of AI applications. Accelerating the adoption of AI necessitates that models are trusted and safe, and ensuring that the workforce building those models is supported. We’re seeking a highly motivated and experienced manager to build out critical functions of our Contractor Relations team.

We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure that we are building strong relationships for all Scale’s contractors.

The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Legal, HR, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.

You will:

Build and nurture strong relationships with contractors, project managers, and external vendors to ensure alignment with organizational goals and compliance standards.

Oversee recruitment and onboarding processes, ensuring smooth transitions and proper documentation for contractors globally.

Develop and implement structured Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) and facilitate regular performance evaluations.

Ensure prompt resolution of contractor inquiries, such as payment discrepancies and access issues, while identifying trends for improvement.

Optimize operational tools, including time tracking systems like Hubstaff, to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including HR, Legal, and Analytics, to align contractor management strategies with company policies.

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of experience in contractor or workforce management, operations, or HR in a global context.

Proven leadership skills with the ability to manage teams and influence cross-functional stakeholders.

Strong knowledge of compliance standards and global labor laws related to contractor management.

Analytical proficiency to track key performance metrics and provide actionable insights.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for interacting with contractors and internal teams effectively.

Familiarity with workforce management tools and systems such as Airtable, Hubstaff, or equivalent platforms.

Nice to haves:

Experience designing and implementing large-scale contractor programs or initiatives.

Technical knowledge of CRM tools or workforce systems to optimize contractor workflows.

A background in managing contractor programs within the AI or technology industry.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $156,000 — $195,000 USD