Human Frontier Collective Fellow - Legal

About the Program

The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) at Scale AI brings together domain experts, including PhDs, postdocs, advanced researchers, and elite professionals across diverse fields, to engage directly in pioneering generative AI research. As an HFC Legal Fellow, you will directly influence AI models tailored for practical legal applications, enabling cutting-edge tools to support lawyers in real-world scenarios. This role offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience shaping AI technology specifically within the legal profession.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a fully remote opportunity (within the U.S.) with an estimated duration of 6 months.

What You'll Do

Create and Evaluate Real-World Legal Scenarios: Design realistic, complex legal scenarios that reflect practical challenges faced by attorneys, enabling robust testing and refinement of AI model capabilities.

Who Should Apply

Educational Background: JD, LLM, or currently enrolled in a prestigious 2L/3L program.

Why Join the HFC?

Shape Legal Technology: Directly contribute to the creation and refinement of generative AI technologies specifically designed to address real-world legal needs.

How to Apply

Submit your CV along with examples of relevant legal work, publications, or detailed case analyses. Selected candidates will undergo an interview focused on legal expertise and interdisciplinary potential.

Advance the Frontiers of Generative AI

Join the Human Frontier Collective and contribute your expertise to meaningful AI research and practical industry challenges.