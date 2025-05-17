Human Frontier Collective Fellow - Legal

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
About the Program
The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) at Scale AI brings together domain experts, including PhDs, postdocs, advanced researchers, and elite professionals across diverse fields, to engage directly in pioneering generative AI research. As an HFC Legal Fellow, you will directly influence AI models tailored for practical legal applications, enabling cutting-edge tools to support lawyers in real-world scenarios. This role offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience shaping AI technology specifically within the legal profession.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a fully remote opportunity (within the U.S.) with an estimated duration of 6 months.
What You'll Do
- Create and Evaluate Real-World Legal Scenarios: Design realistic, complex legal scenarios that reflect practical challenges faced by attorneys, enabling robust testing and refinement of AI model capabilities.
- Collaborative AI Model Testing: Actively participate in interactive research sessions, assessing AI-generated legal content for accuracy, practical relevance, and adherence to regulatory standards.
- Directly Influence AI Development: Provide detailed feedback on model performance, highlighting strengths and identifying areas for improvement to better align AI capabilities with real-world legal practice.
- Domain-Specific AI Projects: Collaborate on specialized projects in fields such as regulatory compliance, litigation strategy, case law analysis, and contract law, enhancing AI's applicability across diverse legal disciplines.
- Thought Leadership in Legal AI: Contribute to and co-author thought-leading white papers, technical analyses, webinars, and panels, helping drive industry-wide conversations about AI's role in law.
- Networking and Professional Development: Join an exclusive community of leading legal experts, AI researchers, and industry innovators through dedicated mentorship and networking opportunities.
Who Should Apply
- Educational Background: JD, LLM, or currently enrolled in a prestigious 2L/3L program.
- Certifications: Bar admission in any jurisdiction strongly preferred.
- Professional Experience: Experience as an Associate Attorney, Legal Analyst, Counsel, Law Clerk, In-House Counsel, Legal Researcher, or Law Professor.
- Skills: Demonstrated expertise in legal research, analysis of regulatory frameworks, constitutional law, case law interpretation, and drafting legal briefs.
- Professional Mindset: Detail-oriented, innovative thinker with a passion for legal technology and a commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration.
Why Join the HFC?
- Shape Legal Technology: Directly contribute to the creation and refinement of generative AI technologies specifically designed to address real-world legal needs.
- Professional Growth: Engage with cutting-edge AI, receive mentorship from legal and AI leaders, and enhance your professional reputation through impactful contributions.
- Recognition and Reward: Highly competitive compensation ($80-120/hour), with additional recognition opportunities based on your impact.
How to Apply
Submit your CV along with examples of relevant legal work, publications, or detailed case analyses. Selected candidates will undergo an interview focused on legal expertise and interdisciplinary potential.
Advance the Frontiers of Generative AI
Join the Human Frontier Collective and contribute your expertise to meaningful AI research and practical industry challenges.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.