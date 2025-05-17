Human Frontier Collective Fellow - Finance

About the Program

The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) at Scale AI brings together domain experts, including PhDs, postdocs, advanced researchers, and elite professionals across diverse fields, to engage directly in pioneering generative AI research. As an HFC Finance Fellow, you will directly shape and enhance AI models designed for real-world financial analysis, valuation, and accounting applications. This role provides a unique opportunity to leverage and expand your expertise in finance through hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI technology, driving innovation in investment analysis, portfolio management, and corporate finance.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a fully remote opportunity (within the U.S.) with an estimated duration of 6 months.

What You'll Do

Co-author insightful publications, technical analyses, and industry-focused webinars and panels, contributing to critical discussions about the transformative impact of AI in finance. Networking and Professional Development: Join a prestigious community of financial analysts, investment professionals, and leading AI researchers, gaining access to mentorship and networking opportunities.

Who Should Apply

Strong proficiency in financial modeling, valuation methodologies, forecasting, asset pricing, DCF analysis, market analysis, and risk assessment. Professional Mindset: Detail-oriented, analytical, innovative thinker passionate about integrating cutting-edge AI into financial workflows and committed to interdisciplinary collaboration.

Why Join the HFC?

Innovate Financial Technology: Actively contribute to shaping generative AI technologies designed specifically for addressing complex financial and valuation challenges.

Actively contribute to shaping generative AI technologies designed specifically for addressing complex financial and valuation challenges. Professional Growth: Gain valuable experience in AI-driven financial innovation, receive mentorship from industry leaders, and enhance your career trajectory through meaningful contributions.

Gain valuable experience in AI-driven financial innovation, receive mentorship from industry leaders, and enhance your career trajectory through meaningful contributions. Recognition and Reward: Highly competitive compensation ($80-120/hour), with opportunities for additional recognition based on your impact.

How to Apply

Submit your CV along with examples of financial analyses, valuation projects, or relevant publications. Selected candidates will undergo an interview process focused on finance expertise and interdisciplinary potential.

Advance the Frontiers of Generative AI

Join the Human Frontier Collective and contribute your expertise to meaningful AI research and practical industry challenges.