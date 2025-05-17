Human Frontier Collective Fellow - Finance

Products
About the Program
The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) at Scale AI brings together domain experts, including PhDs, postdocs, advanced researchers, and elite professionals across diverse fields, to engage directly in pioneering generative AI research. As an HFC Finance Fellow, you will directly shape and enhance AI models designed for real-world financial analysis, valuation, and accounting applications. This role provides a unique opportunity to leverage and expand your expertise in finance through hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI technology, driving innovation in investment analysis, portfolio management, and corporate finance.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a fully remote opportunity (within the U.S.) with an estimated duration of 6 months.
What You'll Do
- Develop and Evaluate Complex Financial Scenarios: Craft sophisticated, realistic financial and accounting scenarios to rigorously test and improve AI model accuracy and applicability in valuation, forecasting, and financial analysis.
- Interactive AI Model Testing: Actively engage in collaborative sessions to assess AI-generated financial analyses, ensuring their accuracy, market relevance, and alignment with financial industry standards.
- Directly Influence AI Capabilities: Provide detailed, actionable feedback on model performance, identifying strengths and pinpointing improvement areas to enhance AI support for financial professionals.
- Specialized Finance AI Projects: Work on tailored projects in financial modeling, asset pricing, DCF analysis, risk assessment, and equity research, significantly expanding the practical utility of AI tools in finance.
- Thought Leadership in Financial AI: Co-author insightful publications, technical analyses, and industry-focused webinars and panels, contributing to critical discussions about the transformative impact of AI in finance.
- Networking and Professional Development: Join a prestigious community of financial analysts, investment professionals, and leading AI researchers, gaining access to mentorship and networking opportunities.
Who Should Apply
- Educational Background: BBA, MBA, MS in Finance, Economics, or related fields.
- Certifications: CFA (any level) or CPA strongly preferred.
- Professional Experience: Roles such as Investment Analyst, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Financial Consultant, MBA Candidate, or Risk Analyst.
- Skills: Strong proficiency in financial modeling, valuation methodologies, forecasting, asset pricing, DCF analysis, market analysis, and risk assessment.
- Professional Mindset: Detail-oriented, analytical, innovative thinker passionate about integrating cutting-edge AI into financial workflows and committed to interdisciplinary collaboration.
Why Join the HFC?
- Innovate Financial Technology: Actively contribute to shaping generative AI technologies designed specifically for addressing complex financial and valuation challenges.
- Professional Growth: Gain valuable experience in AI-driven financial innovation, receive mentorship from industry leaders, and enhance your career trajectory through meaningful contributions.
- Recognition and Reward: Highly competitive compensation ($80-120/hour), with opportunities for additional recognition based on your impact.
How to Apply
Submit your CV along with examples of financial analyses, valuation projects, or relevant publications. Selected candidates will undergo an interview process focused on finance expertise and interdisciplinary potential.
Advance the Frontiers of Generative AI
Join the Human Frontier Collective and contribute your expertise to meaningful AI research and practical industry challenges.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.