Applied AI Engineer, Autonomous Agents

At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the development of autonomous AI agents in frontier labs through agentic data and evaluations, paving the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).
About the Autonomous Agents Team
The Autonomous Agents Team (A2) is a small team of customer-facing ML practitioners within Scale’s Research organization dedicated to rapidly developing innovative agentic applications, tools, and data pipelines. Specializing in autonomous agents, the A2 team bridges deep generative AI and ML expertise with practical AI application development to create foundational agentic frameworks and tooling that supports our agent data programs, evaluations, and more. Our focus is on fully autonomous agents that dynamically complete tasks by interacting with external environments, such as code repositories, browsers, computer interfaces, and the real world using custom tools and actions.
About the Role
As an Applied AI Engineer on the Autonomous Agents team, you will be pivotal in bridging the gap between the rapidly evolving space of agent applications and frameworks, agentic LLM capabilities, and the data required to advance them.
You will:
- Design agent data programs that improve model performance through supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and reinforcement learning (RL)
- Build new agent data types and pipelines that enable agentic data collection using multiple environments, like code repos, browsers, and computers
- Meet regularly with customers to understand their modeling requirements and product objectives
- Develop agentic frameworks, tools, and verifiers to evaluate model capabilities for frontier general agent tasks
- Implement popular open source agent libraries and benchmarks on proprietary datasets and models
- Build agent applications that enable and automate key aspects of our data pipelines and evaluations
Ideally you’d have:
- A love for solving deeply complex technical problems with ambiguity using state of the art research and AI to build solutions
- Strong AI & engineering background: Master's degree/or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Machine Learning, AI, or a related field
- Strong background in deep learning, LLM, and data-centric AI methodologies
- 2-3 years of practical experience building AI applications for real-world use cases.
- Previous experience in a customer facing role
- Proficiency in Python to write, test and debug code using common libraries (ie numpy, pandas)
Nice to haves:
- Experience building AI applications on the modern GenAI stack, using commercial or open-source LLMs and common SDKs like the OpenAI API
- Experience building agents that use tools, generate structured output, and interact with environments
- Familiarity with agent data and benchmarks, such as SWE-Bench for SWE agents, and OS-World for Computer-use agents.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.