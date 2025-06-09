Strategic Finance Manager, Public Sector

We are building out Scale’s Finance team to help make data-driven and financially sound decisions as we grow. The Finance team is responsible for improving strategic, financial, and operational decisions and serves as a critical partner to our business units and leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.

Our Public Sector business is scaling rapidly, fueled by deepening partnerships across the National Security and Intelligence communities, which rely on Scale’s Generative AI, Computer Vision, and SaaS solutions to power mission-critical workflows.

Who we think will succeed in this role

We are looking for a high-performing, insight-driven financial operator to join our team and support our rapidly growing Public Sector business unit. This role is ideal for someone with 2–3 years of experience in fast-paced, high-growth environments, who thrives in ambiguity and can manage multiple workstreams. You should bring a strong blend of analytical rigor, business acumen, and operational execution.

This is a high-impact position. We’re looking for someone with a demonstrated ability to learn quickly and think deeply—essential traits for growing alongside Scale.

Key Responsibilities

Forecasting & Reporting

Maintain and elevate the Public Sector financial planning model and project level P&L tracking and forecasting

Support the PS BU team in weekly and monthly reporting, budget variance analysis, consolidations, and ad hoc analytical requests

Strategic Support for Public Sector Leadership & Go-to-Market Teams

Partner with PS leadership to evaluate and execute key strategic and operational initiatives aimed at scaling the Public Sector business

Provide situational deal desk support and pricing model support

Own and inform on market intelligence and partner pricing

Continuous improvement

Enhance forecast accuracy and build scalable project level consolidation processes

Conduct ad hoc financial analyses to support decision-making and business case development

Collaborate closely with Accounting during monthly close processes to ensure accurate and timely financial reporting

Ideally, you would have:

1-2 years of experience in FP&A or Strategic Finance at a high-growth operating company, preferably in the technology sector

1+ years of investment banking experience at a top-tier firm (e.g., bulge bracket or elite boutique)

Strong financial modeling and analytical skills, with the ability to synthesize and translate complex data into actionable insights

A Bachelor’s degree with a major in Finance, Accounting, Mathematics or related field

Nice to haves:

Familiarity with Federal Procurement methods and requirements

Experience with financial planning tools (e.g., Adaptive Insights, Anaplan)

Active security clearance or willingness to obtain one.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $112,000 — $140,000 USD Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of Washington DC, Texas, Colorado is: $101,000 — $126,000 USD