Strategic Finance Manager, Public Sector

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
We are building out Scale’s Finance team to help make data-driven and financially sound decisions as we grow. The Finance team is responsible for improving strategic, financial, and operational decisions and serves as a critical partner to our business units and leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.
Our Public Sector business is scaling rapidly, fueled by deepening partnerships across the National Security and Intelligence communities, which rely on Scale’s Generative AI, Computer Vision, and SaaS solutions to power mission-critical workflows.
Who we think will succeed in this role
We are looking for a high-performing, insight-driven financial operator to join our team and support our rapidly growing Public Sector business unit. This role is ideal for someone with 2–3 years of experience in fast-paced, high-growth environments, who thrives in ambiguity and can manage multiple workstreams. You should bring a strong blend of analytical rigor, business acumen, and operational execution.
This is a high-impact position. We’re looking for someone with a demonstrated ability to learn quickly and think deeply—essential traits for growing alongside Scale.
Key Responsibilities
Forecasting & Reporting
- Maintain and elevate the Public Sector financial planning model and project level P&L tracking and forecasting
- Support the PS BU team in weekly and monthly reporting, budget variance analysis, consolidations, and ad hoc analytical requests
Strategic Support for Public Sector Leadership & Go-to-Market Teams
- Partner with PS leadership to evaluate and execute key strategic and operational initiatives aimed at scaling the Public Sector business
- Provide situational deal desk support and pricing model support
- Own and inform on market intelligence and partner pricing
Continuous improvement
- Enhance forecast accuracy and build scalable project level consolidation processes
- Conduct ad hoc financial analyses to support decision-making and business case development
- Collaborate closely with Accounting during monthly close processes to ensure accurate and timely financial reporting
Ideally, you would have:
- 1-2 years of experience in FP&A or Strategic Finance at a high-growth operating company, preferably in the technology sector
- 1+ years of investment banking experience at a top-tier firm (e.g., bulge bracket or elite boutique)
- Strong financial modeling and analytical skills, with the ability to synthesize and translate complex data into actionable insights
- A Bachelor’s degree with a major in Finance, Accounting, Mathematics or related field
Nice to haves:
- Familiarity with Federal Procurement methods and requirements
- Experience with financial planning tools (e.g., Adaptive Insights, Anaplan)
- Active security clearance or willingness to obtain one.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.