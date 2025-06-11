Technical Program Manager (Cyber), Public Sector

Location: Washington D.C.

Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry, improving the world’s leading generative AI and large language models through model evaluations, human-powered supervised fine-tuning datasets, world-class reinforcement learning with human feedback, and more.

We’re looking for a Cyber Technical Program Manager on the Public Sector team to own all critical processes that enable our customers to research model capabilities, achieve breakthroughs in performance, and realize outsized value in their AI/ML initiatives. Scale's Public Sector cyber customer base is growing rapidly, and you will be on the front lines of ensuring these customers become passionate, lifelong partners.

As a member of the Public Sector Delivery and Operations team, you’ll be a hybrid customer success and technical program manager—owning the account and project plan, managing end-to-end execution, aligning internal resources, and triaging issues. You will support the creation of test and evaluation data that helps our customers understand and advance model applications for cyber national security objectives.

You will:

Lead a cross-functional project team to deliver on and exceed the customer's AI/ML objectives

Oversee end-to-end creation and delivery of high-quality datasets that evaluate model performance in cyber domains (i.e., malicious network traffic, cryptographic systems, adversarial LLM prompts, threat intelligence, and cyber ethics)

Oversee and track the deployment of Scale software within customer environments and systems

Lead with a “whatever-it-takes” mentality, proactively identifying customer needs and operator pain points to ensure customer success

Manage customer relationships from the executive to the end user

Oversee onboarding and successful implementation of customer accounts

Partner with customers to understand operational issues and advocate for their fixes with Scale engineers

Work directly with customer's engineering teams and end users, answering questions and addressing issues with use of our products and solutions

Must haves:

An active Top Secret security clearance with polygraph (required) 5+ years of experience in the cybersecurity sector, within or in collaboration with a government institutions

Deep domain knowledge of cyber topics inclusive of quantum-resistant cryptography, network activity, ethical hacking, cyber security preparedness, cyber incidents

Willingness to be onsite with the customer in the Washington DC area 4 days per week and able to travel at least 25% of the time (as needed)

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

High cross-functional influence and EQ

Excellent communication and presentation skills with external stakeholders

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

Ideally, you’d have:

5+ years of experience in program management, operations, or customer facing role

10+ years of experience in the cybersecurity sector, within or in collaboration with a government institution.

Experience operating in a fast-paced startup environment

Passion for solving complex challenges and building efficient systems in AI

A basic understanding of ML operations and an aptitude to develop mastery on computer vision and generative AI workflows / products

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $178,000 — $254,000 USD