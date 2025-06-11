Products
Technical Program Manager (Cyber), Public Sector
Location: Washington D.C.
Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry, improving the world’s leading generative AI and large language models through model evaluations, human-powered supervised fine-tuning datasets, world-class reinforcement learning with human feedback, and more.
We’re looking for a Cyber Technical Program Manager on the Public Sector team to own all critical processes that enable our customers to research model capabilities, achieve breakthroughs in performance, and realize outsized value in their AI/ML initiatives. Scale's Public Sector cyber customer base is growing rapidly, and you will be on the front lines of ensuring these customers become passionate, lifelong partners.
As a member of the Public Sector Delivery and Operations team, you’ll be a hybrid customer success and technical program manager—owning the account and project plan, managing end-to-end execution, aligning internal resources, and triaging issues. You will support the creation of test and evaluation data that helps our customers understand and advance model applications for cyber national security objectives.
You will:
- Lead a cross-functional project team to deliver on and exceed the customer's AI/ML objectives
- Oversee end-to-end creation and delivery of high-quality datasets that evaluate model performance in cyber domains (i.e., malicious network traffic, cryptographic systems, adversarial LLM prompts, threat intelligence, and cyber ethics)
- Oversee and track the deployment of Scale software within customer environments and systems
- Lead with a “whatever-it-takes” mentality, proactively identifying customer needs and operator pain points to ensure customer success
- Manage customer relationships from the executive to the end user
- Oversee onboarding and successful implementation of customer accounts
- Partner with customers to understand operational issues and advocate for their fixes with Scale engineers
- Work directly with customer's engineering teams and end users, answering questions and addressing issues with use of our products and solutions
Must haves:
- An active Top Secret security clearance with polygraph (required) 5+ years of experience in the cybersecurity sector, within or in collaboration with a government institutions
- Deep domain knowledge of cyber topics inclusive of quantum-resistant cryptography, network activity, ethical hacking, cyber security preparedness, cyber incidents
- Willingness to be onsite with the customer in the Washington DC area 4 days per week and able to travel at least 25% of the time (as needed)
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field
- High cross-functional influence and EQ
- Excellent communication and presentation skills with external stakeholders
- A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams
Ideally, you’d have:
- 5+ years of experience in program management, operations, or customer facing role
- 10+ years of experience in the cybersecurity sector, within or in collaboration with a government institution.
- Experience operating in a fast-paced startup environment
- Passion for solving complex challenges and building efficient systems in AI
- A basic understanding of ML operations and an aptitude to develop mastery on computer vision and generative AI workflows / products
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.