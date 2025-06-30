IT Support Manager, EMEA

Scale AI is looking for a highly-motivated and seasoned people manager to help manage our global IT support team. The IT team is a highly functional team that drives long-term infrastructure and access management projects to build a collaborative environment aimed to accelerate employee productivity. The team works directly with stakeholders across every department in the organization to help ensure that new and existing Scaliens receive the best end-user experience.

We are looking for someone with a proven track record of leading a technical and multi-functional IT team. You will be responsible for building a best-in-class team, providing mentorship and ultimately owning the full IT support experience in our region. You will help build, drive and execute on the team’s roadmap, manage performance expectations, SLA deliverables, provide leadership with accurate reporting and serve as an escalation point for the team. In this position you will have the opportunity to mold and shape the IT support systems that will serve as the bedrock for the company's growth over the coming years.

This role will be based in our Central London HQ and will require you to be in-office, 3-4x a week.

At Scale You Will:

Create a collaborative and supportive environment for the support team, serving as a leader not only by mentorship but also by rolling up your sleeves and supporting the team as necessary

Proactively identity and address inefficiencies and bottlenecks within the employee lifecycle (e.g. onboarding, offboarding, access requests)

Own the AV experience across our various hubs involving conference room equipment management, large-scale AV events such as All Hands and more

Partner closely with key stakeholders across the business to understand their needs and work towards common goals and initiatives

Own hardware procurement pipelines to handle global hiring expansions into new regions

Create and maintain dashboards showing relevant metrics (CSAT, SLAs, response / resolution time) to serve as a baseline for employee performance and overall IT operational health

Ideally You Have:

3+ years of managing a team of IT professionals with a wide variety of responsibilities

3+ years of direct IT support experience

Advanced knowledge on Okta, Google Workspace, Jira, Zoom, Intune, Jamf and no / low-code solutions

Experience working with remote teams, multiple offices, and different time zones

Excellent communication skills to partner with both technical and non-technical stakeholders on a global level

In-depth knowledge and hands-on experience supporting onsite IT infrastructure, Zoom rooms and managing SaaS applications through an IDP

Nice to Haves:

IT Security and Compliance focused mindset

Experience building out extensive Okta workflows functions

Experience working with and managing vendors and or contractor workforces