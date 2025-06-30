IT Support Manager, EMEA

Products
Scale AI is looking for a highly-motivated and seasoned people manager to help manage our global IT support team. The IT team is a highly functional team that drives long-term infrastructure and access management projects to build a collaborative environment aimed to accelerate employee productivity. The team works directly with stakeholders across every department in the organization to help ensure that new and existing Scaliens receive the best end-user experience.
We are looking for someone with a proven track record of leading a technical and multi-functional IT team. You will be responsible for building a best-in-class team, providing mentorship and ultimately owning the full IT support experience in our region. You will help build, drive and execute on the team’s roadmap, manage performance expectations, SLA deliverables, provide leadership with accurate reporting and serve as an escalation point for the team. In this position you will have the opportunity to mold and shape the IT support systems that will serve as the bedrock for the company's growth over the coming years.
This role will be based in our Central London HQ and will require you to be in-office, 3-4x a week.
At Scale You Will:
- Create a collaborative and supportive environment for the support team, serving as a leader not only by mentorship but also by rolling up your sleeves and supporting the team as necessary
- Proactively identity and address inefficiencies and bottlenecks within the employee lifecycle (e.g. onboarding, offboarding, access requests)
- Own the AV experience across our various hubs involving conference room equipment management, large-scale AV events such as All Hands and more
- Partner closely with key stakeholders across the business to understand their needs and work towards common goals and initiatives
- Own hardware procurement pipelines to handle global hiring expansions into new regions
- Create and maintain dashboards showing relevant metrics (CSAT, SLAs, response / resolution time) to serve as a baseline for employee performance and overall IT operational health
Ideally You Have:
- 3+ years of managing a team of IT professionals with a wide variety of responsibilities
- 3+ years of direct IT support experience
- Advanced knowledge on Okta, Google Workspace, Jira, Zoom, Intune, Jamf and no / low-code solutions
- Experience working with remote teams, multiple offices, and different time zones
- Excellent communication skills to partner with both technical and non-technical stakeholders on a global level
- In-depth knowledge and hands-on experience supporting onsite IT infrastructure, Zoom rooms and managing SaaS applications through an IDP
Nice to Haves:
- IT Security and Compliance focused mindset
- Experience building out extensive Okta workflows functions
- Experience working with and managing vendors and or contractor workforces
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.