Scale AI’s Robotics team is enabling the future of physical AI by building the most advanced data collection and annotation programs in the industry. We are hiring a Director of Robotics Operations to lead these efforts end-to-end—from onsite lab operations to managing distributed contributor networks and downstream annotation workflows.
This role will manage a cross-functional operations team including site leads, independent data collectors, strategic project leads, engagement managers, and operational program managers. You’ll collaborate closely with Field Engineers (as key technical stakeholders) and cross-functional partners across Engineering, Product, and Go-To-Market.
If you’re an experienced operator who thrives in complexity, excels at building scalable systems, and wants to make a massive impact in a fast-moving space, we want to hear from you.
You will:
- Own and scale the full operations lifecycle for robotics data collection—from onsite physical setups to distributed contractor management and post-processing annotation pipelines.
- Lead a diverse team including Site Operations Leads, Strategic Project Leads, Engagement Managers, and Program Managers.
- Manage large networks of independent contributors across the globe to execute high-volume data collection at scale.
- Build and operationalize high-throughput, high-quality workflows across robotics programs—balancing speed, accuracy, and cost.
- Collaborate closely with Robotics Field Engineers, who are technical stakeholders responsible for hardware deployment and robotics integrations.
- Partner cross-functionally with Go-To-Market, Engineering, and Solutions teams to ensure successful execution of complex, customer-facing projects.
- Define and own key performance indicators (KPIs), including throughput, yield, cost per hour of data, and turnaround times.
- Solve operational bottlenecks and scale infrastructure to support rapid growth in customer demand and robotics deployments.
- Operate with urgency and clarity—driving execution while continuously improving workflows and systems.
You Have:
- 10+ years of experience in operations, logistics, robotics, or related fields, with a proven track record leading large, cross-functional teams.
- Demonstrated ability to manage and scale hybrid workforces—both full-time staff and distributed independent contractors.
- Experience building and running on-site physical operations (labs, field sites, or hardware-intensive environments).
- Proven success in high-complexity program execution and cross-functional collaboration.
- Experience managing highly technical operational workflows with both hardware and software in the loop.
- Technical fluency and a data-driven mindset; comfort working with SQL or Python is a strong plus.
- Experience operating in international markets, especially LATAM, including field deployments, compliance, and vendor management.
- Strong systems thinking, process design, and problem-solving skills.
- High operational rigor and a drive for continuous improvement.
- A track record of operational output excellence
Nice to Have:
- Experience in robotics, AV testing, or large-scale data annotation programs.
- Familiarity with fleet management, compliance frameworks, or automation workflows.
- Experience optimizing a global workforce with onshore and offshore operations.
