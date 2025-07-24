Engineering Manager, GenAI Applications

At Scale AI, we are not just building AI tools. We are pioneering the next era of enterprise AI. As businesses rush to harness the potential of Generative AI, Scale is leading the way, transforming workflows, automating complex processes, and driving real-world impact for the world’s largest enterprises and government organizations.

Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) powers production-grade GenAI applications with foundational services, APIs, and infrastructure that accelerate adoption across industries. As more of these applications move from prototype to production, we are investing heavily in the core platform that enables this scale.

We are looking for a technical and strategic Engineering Manager to lead our Platform Engineering efforts in Europe. This is a high-impact role focused on building the infrastructure, tools, and abstractions that multiply the effectiveness of our customer-facing teams. You will work closely with our Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) and product teams to identify the common patterns, pain points, and opportunities in real-world deployments. Your mission is to transform these insights into platform capabilities that enable faster, more scalable, and more consistent solution delivery.

Why this role is unique:

Massive leverage: Instead of solving a single customer problem, you will design generalizable solutions that unlock speed and scale across many use cases and teams

This is a rare opportunity to define how next-generation AI infrastructure is built and scaled. If you are excited by the pace of innovation in GenAI, passionate about building leveraged systems, and ready to lead a team that multiplies impact across the company, we want to hear from you.

At Scale, we do not just follow AI breakthroughs. We deliver them. Join us and be part of the team shaping the future of AI applications in production.

Right place, right time: We are moving from prototypes to production at scale. Our FDE team is on the front lines of this transition, helping customers adopt AI faster and with more confidence.

We are moving from prototypes to production at scale. Our FDE team is on the front lines of this transition, helping customers adopt AI faster and with more confidence. Customer-first mindset: You will foster a culture of deep customer empathy and practical problem-solving. From scoping use cases to shipping solutions, your team will be responsible for every step of the delivery lifecycle.

You will foster a culture of deep customer empathy and practical problem-solving. From scoping use cases to shipping solutions, your team will be responsible for every step of the delivery lifecycle. Strategic influence: The lessons from forward-deployed efforts directly inform our core product roadmap. You will work closely with Product and Platform teams to identify patterns, prioritize improvements, and shape the evolution of SGP.

The lessons from forward-deployed efforts directly inform our core product roadmap. You will work closely with Product and Platform teams to identify patterns, prioritize improvements, and shape the evolution of SGP. Operational excellence: You will bring structure to delivery, improve execution, and scale our engineering operations in a fast-moving environment.

You Will:

Lead and grow a high-performing team of platform engineers focused on building scalable, reusable capabilities for GenAI applications

Partner closely with product managers and forward deployed teams to deeply understand real-world customer problems and delivery bottlenecks

Translate learnings from enterprise deployments into generalizable infrastructure, APIs, and tooling that support a wide range of current and future use cases

Set the technical direction for our platform, making smart architectural decisions that balance flexibility, performance, and simplicity

Define and refine the interface between platform and application teams, ensuring clarity, velocity, and reliability across handoffs

Build internal tools and capabilities that accelerate solution delivery and reduce repeated engineering effort across engagements

Establish a culture of engineering excellence with a focus on code quality, system reliability, and operational efficiency

Work cross-functionally with FDE, product, and infra teams to align roadmaps and maximize leverage across the organization

Ensure consistent, high-quality delivery of platform features while maintaining velocity and prioritizing the highest-impact work

Provide clarity on strategy, coach engineers for growth, and help recruit and retain top technical talent

Ideally, You Have:

3–5+ years of engineering management experience, ideally in platform or infrastructure teams at high-growth technology companies

A strong engineering background and hands-on experience designing scalable systems and developer platforms

A product mindset and proven ability to work closely with PMs to shape roadmaps and make tradeoffs that maximize long-term leverage

Experience learning from real-world customer use cases and translating those needs into reusable platform capabilities

A strong understanding of the GenAI ecosystem and how infrastructure choices affect model performance and user experience

Clear, decisive thinking in complex and fast-moving environments

A track record of building trust with engineers, cross-functional partners, and senior leaders

Operational excellence in planning, execution, and iterative improvement of complex systems

Deep familiarity with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, or Azure), APIs, orchestration systems, and modern backend systems

Strong communication skills and the ability to align diverse stakeholders around a common platform vision