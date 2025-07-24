Engineering Manager, GenAI Applications

Products
At Scale AI, we are not just building AI tools. We are pioneering the next era of enterprise AI. As businesses rush to harness the potential of Generative AI, Scale is leading the way, transforming workflows, automating complex processes, and driving real-world impact for the world’s largest enterprises and government organizations.
Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) powers production-grade GenAI applications with foundational services, APIs, and infrastructure that accelerate adoption across industries. As more of these applications move from prototype to production, we are investing heavily in the core platform that enables this scale.
We are looking for a technical and strategic Engineering Manager to lead our Platform Engineering efforts in Europe. This is a high-impact role focused on building the infrastructure, tools, and abstractions that multiply the effectiveness of our customer-facing teams. You will work closely with our Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) and product teams to identify the common patterns, pain points, and opportunities in real-world deployments. Your mission is to transform these insights into platform capabilities that enable faster, more scalable, and more consistent solution delivery.
Why this role is unique:
- Massive leverage: Instead of solving a single customer problem, you will design generalizable solutions that unlock speed and scale across many use cases and teams
- Close to the action: You will partner tightly with our FDE teams and product managers to turn hands-on delivery lessons into reusable platform components
- Shape the platform: You will guide architecture, tooling, and internal APIs that form the foundation for GenAI applications across industries
- Accelerate the organization: Your work will directly increase the velocity of customer delivery, reduce repeated engineering effort, and improve product quality
This is a rare opportunity to define how next-generation AI infrastructure is built and scaled. If you are excited by the pace of innovation in GenAI, passionate about building leveraged systems, and ready to lead a team that multiplies impact across the company, we want to hear from you.
At Scale, we do not just follow AI breakthroughs. We deliver them. Join us and be part of the team shaping the future of AI applications in production.
Why this role is unique:
- Right place, right time: We are moving from prototypes to production at scale. Our FDE team is on the front lines of this transition, helping customers adopt AI faster and with more confidence.
- Customer-first mindset: You will foster a culture of deep customer empathy and practical problem-solving. From scoping use cases to shipping solutions, your team will be responsible for every step of the delivery lifecycle.
- Strategic influence: The lessons from forward-deployed efforts directly inform our core product roadmap. You will work closely with Product and Platform teams to identify patterns, prioritize improvements, and shape the evolution of SGP.
- Operational excellence: You will bring structure to delivery, improve execution, and scale our engineering operations in a fast-moving environment.
This is a rare opportunity to help define how the next generation of AI applications is built and deployed. If you are excited by the pace of innovation in GenAI, passionate about solving real-world problems, and ready to lead a team that is redefining enterprise AI delivery, we want to hear from you.
At Scale, we do not just follow AI breakthroughs. We deliver them. Join us and be part of the team shaping the future of AI in the enterprise.
You Will:
- Lead and grow a high-performing team of platform engineers focused on building scalable, reusable capabilities for GenAI applications
- Partner closely with product managers and forward deployed teams to deeply understand real-world customer problems and delivery bottlenecks
- Translate learnings from enterprise deployments into generalizable infrastructure, APIs, and tooling that support a wide range of current and future use cases
- Set the technical direction for our platform, making smart architectural decisions that balance flexibility, performance, and simplicity
- Define and refine the interface between platform and application teams, ensuring clarity, velocity, and reliability across handoffs
- Build internal tools and capabilities that accelerate solution delivery and reduce repeated engineering effort across engagements
- Establish a culture of engineering excellence with a focus on code quality, system reliability, and operational efficiency
- Work cross-functionally with FDE, product, and infra teams to align roadmaps and maximize leverage across the organization
- Ensure consistent, high-quality delivery of platform features while maintaining velocity and prioritizing the highest-impact work
- Provide clarity on strategy, coach engineers for growth, and help recruit and retain top technical talent
Ideally, You Have:
- 3–5+ years of engineering management experience, ideally in platform or infrastructure teams at high-growth technology companies
- A strong engineering background and hands-on experience designing scalable systems and developer platforms
- A product mindset and proven ability to work closely with PMs to shape roadmaps and make tradeoffs that maximize long-term leverage
- Experience learning from real-world customer use cases and translating those needs into reusable platform capabilities
- A strong understanding of the GenAI ecosystem and how infrastructure choices affect model performance and user experience
- Clear, decisive thinking in complex and fast-moving environments
- A track record of building trust with engineers, cross-functional partners, and senior leaders
- Operational excellence in planning, execution, and iterative improvement of complex systems
- Deep familiarity with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, or Azure), APIs, orchestration systems, and modern backend systems
- Strong communication skills and the ability to align diverse stakeholders around a common platform vision
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
