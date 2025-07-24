Forward Deployed Engineering Manager, GenAI Applications

At Scale AI, we are not just building AI tools. We are pioneering the next era of enterprise AI. As businesses rush to harness the potential of Generative AI, Scale is leading the way, transforming workflows, automating complex processes, and driving real-world impact for the world’s largest enterprises and government organizations.

Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) powers production-grade GenAI applications with foundational services, APIs, and infrastructure that accelerate adoption across industries. As more of these applications go into production, we are expanding our Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team to drive hands-on innovation where it matters most: in our customers' environments.

We are looking for a technical and strategic Engineering Manager to lead our European FDE team. This is a high-ownership role at a pivotal moment. You will be responsible for delivering high-impact GenAI solutions in production, leading a team that works directly with customers, and ensuring we solve real problems with clarity, speed, and excellence.

Why this role is unique:

Right place, right time: We are moving from prototypes to production at scale. Our FDE team is on the front lines of this transition, helping customers adopt AI faster and with more confidence.

Customer-first mindset: You will foster a culture of deep customer empathy and practical problem-solving. From scoping use cases to shipping solutions, your team will be responsible for every step of the delivery lifecycle.

Strategic influence: The lessons from forward-deployed efforts directly inform our core product roadmap. You will work closely with Product and Platform teams to identify patterns, prioritize improvements, and shape the evolution of SGP.

Operational excellence: You will bring structure to delivery, improve execution, and scale our engineering operations in a fast-moving environment.

This is a rare opportunity to help define how the next generation of AI applications is built and deployed. If you are excited by the pace of innovation in GenAI, passionate about solving real-world problems, and ready to lead a team that is redefining enterprise AI delivery, we want to hear from you.

At Scale, we do not just follow AI breakthroughs. We deliver them. Join us and be part of the team shaping the future of AI in the enterprise.

You Will:

Lead, mentor, and grow a high-performing team of forward deployed engineers supporting enterprise GenAI initiatives

Set clear technical direction and foster a culture of ownership, speed, and trust

Work hands-on with customers to deeply understand and solve complex business and technical challenges

Scope, deliver, and guide the adoption of solutions by embedding directly with customer teams

Make smart tradeoffs between speed, scope, reusability, and bespoke solutions

Drive technical decisions and help the team navigate system integrations and architecture choices

Shape the product roadmap by translating customer needs into scalable platform improvements

Build internal tooling and shared capabilities to accelerate delivery across diverse use cases

Collaborate across engineering, product, and customer teams to streamline execution and reduce friction

Ensure fast, high-quality delivery of features, experiments, and customer launches

Provide strategic clarity to your team and attract, hire, and retain world-class engineering talent

Ideally, You Have:

3–5+ years of engineering management experience, ideally in high-growth tech environments with direct customer engagement

A strong engineering background and a track record of leading technical teams to deliver impactful products

Hands-on experience building or deploying AI-powered systems, with an understanding of how model behavior shapes user experience

A deep interest in Generative AI and a belief in its potential to transform enterprise workflows

Proven ability to make fast, sound decisions in high-pressure or ambiguous situations

The leadership presence to earn trust and respect from engineers, peers, and senior stakeholders

Strategic thinking with a clear ability to turn business goals into actionable engineering plans

Operational rigor in planning, prioritizing, and delivering complex software systems at scale

Experience with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, or Azure), DevOps, and scalable platform architecture

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to align cross-functional teams toward common goals