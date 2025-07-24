Forward Deployed Engineering Manager, GenAI Applications

Products
At Scale AI, we are not just building AI tools. We are pioneering the next era of enterprise AI. As businesses rush to harness the potential of Generative AI, Scale is leading the way, transforming workflows, automating complex processes, and driving real-world impact for the world’s largest enterprises and government organizations.
Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) powers production-grade GenAI applications with foundational services, APIs, and infrastructure that accelerate adoption across industries. As more of these applications go into production, we are expanding our Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team to drive hands-on innovation where it matters most: in our customers' environments.
We are looking for a technical and strategic Engineering Manager to lead our European FDE team. This is a high-ownership role at a pivotal moment. You will be responsible for delivering high-impact GenAI solutions in production, leading a team that works directly with customers, and ensuring we solve real problems with clarity, speed, and excellence.
Why this role is unique:
- Right place, right time: We are moving from prototypes to production at scale. Our FDE team is on the front lines of this transition, helping customers adopt AI faster and with more confidence.
- Customer-first mindset: You will foster a culture of deep customer empathy and practical problem-solving. From scoping use cases to shipping solutions, your team will be responsible for every step of the delivery lifecycle.
- Strategic influence: The lessons from forward-deployed efforts directly inform our core product roadmap. You will work closely with Product and Platform teams to identify patterns, prioritize improvements, and shape the evolution of SGP.
- Operational excellence: You will bring structure to delivery, improve execution, and scale our engineering operations in a fast-moving environment.
This is a rare opportunity to help define how the next generation of AI applications is built and deployed. If you are excited by the pace of innovation in GenAI, passionate about solving real-world problems, and ready to lead a team that is redefining enterprise AI delivery, we want to hear from you.
At Scale, we do not just follow AI breakthroughs. We deliver them. Join us and be part of the team shaping the future of AI in the enterprise.
You Will:
- Lead, mentor, and grow a high-performing team of forward deployed engineers supporting enterprise GenAI initiatives
- Set clear technical direction and foster a culture of ownership, speed, and trust
- Work hands-on with customers to deeply understand and solve complex business and technical challenges
- Scope, deliver, and guide the adoption of solutions by embedding directly with customer teams
- Make smart tradeoffs between speed, scope, reusability, and bespoke solutions
- Drive technical decisions and help the team navigate system integrations and architecture choices
- Shape the product roadmap by translating customer needs into scalable platform improvements
- Build internal tooling and shared capabilities to accelerate delivery across diverse use cases
- Collaborate across engineering, product, and customer teams to streamline execution and reduce friction
- Ensure fast, high-quality delivery of features, experiments, and customer launches
- Provide strategic clarity to your team and attract, hire, and retain world-class engineering talent
Ideally, You Have:
- 3–5+ years of engineering management experience, ideally in high-growth tech environments with direct customer engagement
- A strong engineering background and a track record of leading technical teams to deliver impactful products
- Hands-on experience building or deploying AI-powered systems, with an understanding of how model behavior shapes user experience
- A deep interest in Generative AI and a belief in its potential to transform enterprise workflows
- Proven ability to make fast, sound decisions in high-pressure or ambiguous situations
- The leadership presence to earn trust and respect from engineers, peers, and senior stakeholders
- Strategic thinking with a clear ability to turn business goals into actionable engineering plans
- Operational rigor in planning, prioritizing, and delivering complex software systems at scale
- Experience with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, or Azure), DevOps, and scalable platform architecture
- Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to align cross-functional teams toward common goals
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
