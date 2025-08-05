Senior Software Engineer, GenAI

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About the Teams

As part of the interview process, you'll be considered for opportunities across several teams within the GenAI Engineering organization, based on your interests, expertise, and the needs of the business.

Frontier Data: This team builds high-impact datasets that push the boundaries of LLM capabilities. We work closely with customers, GTM, and operations to enable advanced reasoning, agentic workflows, and more. Frontier Data leads some of Scale’s most ambitious projects and sets the standard for AI data quality across the industry.

This team builds high-impact datasets that push the boundaries of LLM capabilities. We work closely with customers, GTM, and operations to enable advanced reasoning, agentic workflows, and more. Frontier Data leads some of Scale’s most ambitious projects and sets the standard for AI data quality across the industry. Growth: Owns the contributor platform experience. We build tools to improve onboarding, project matching, assessments, and incentives - partnering with ML teams to optimize how contributors are evaluated and assigned. We also use data science to grow our contributor base and elevate the future of the data labeling ecosystem.

Owns the contributor platform experience. We build tools to improve onboarding, project matching, assessments, and incentives - partnering with ML teams to optimize how contributors are evaluated and assigned. We also use data science to grow our contributor base and elevate the future of the data labeling ecosystem. Trust & Safety: This team safeguards the integrity of our Data Engine by detecting and preventing fraud, cheating, and abuse. We sit at the intersection of ML, analytics, and security to ensure the data we deliver is accurate, secure, and high quality.

This team safeguards the integrity of our Data Engine by detecting and preventing fraud, cheating, and abuse. We sit at the intersection of ML, analytics, and security to ensure the data we deliver is accurate, secure, and high quality. Pay, Incentives & Allocation: This team ensures contributors are paid fairly, incentivized effectively, and matched to the right projects. We own everything from pay rates and fulfillment to the recommendation engine that helps contributors find tasks aligned with their skills and preferences. Our work is critical to contributor satisfaction and Scale’s ability to deliver great data, fast.work that best fits their skill set, preferences, and the needs of Scale’s business.

Responsibilities:

Design, build, and maintain robust, scalable systems across the full stack, including front-end, back-end, and infrastructure layers

Implement high-impact features using modern technologies such as TypeScript, React, Node.js, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and Temporal

Collaborate closely with internal operators (your users are your neighbors) to identify bottlenecks and ship fast, pragmatic solutions

Own core systems critical to our contributor platform, with direct impact on Scale’s GenAI data pipeline and business outcomes

Architect and scale infrastructure capable of handling millions of tasks per week with high reliability and low latency

Partner cross-functionally with ML teams, Forward Deployed Engineers, and Product to ensure data quality and operational excellence

Contribute to a strong engineering culture while setting best practices for teammates through mentorship, code reviews, and process improvements

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $235,000 USD