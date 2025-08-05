Senior Software Engineer, GenAI

About Scale
At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
About Data Engine
Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.
About the Teams
As part of the interview process, you'll be considered for opportunities across several teams within the GenAI Engineering organization, based on your interests, expertise, and the needs of the business.
- Frontier Data: This team builds high-impact datasets that push the boundaries of LLM capabilities. We work closely with customers, GTM, and operations to enable advanced reasoning, agentic workflows, and more. Frontier Data leads some of Scale’s most ambitious projects and sets the standard for AI data quality across the industry.
- Growth: Owns the contributor platform experience. We build tools to improve onboarding, project matching, assessments, and incentives - partnering with ML teams to optimize how contributors are evaluated and assigned. We also use data science to grow our contributor base and elevate the future of the data labeling ecosystem.
- Trust & Safety: This team safeguards the integrity of our Data Engine by detecting and preventing fraud, cheating, and abuse. We sit at the intersection of ML, analytics, and security to ensure the data we deliver is accurate, secure, and high quality.
- Pay, Incentives & Allocation: This team ensures contributors are paid fairly, incentivized effectively, and matched to the right projects. We own everything from pay rates and fulfillment to the recommendation engine that helps contributors find tasks aligned with their skills and preferences. Our work is critical to contributor satisfaction and Scale’s ability to deliver great data, fast.work that best fits their skill set, preferences, and the needs of Scale’s business.
Responsibilities:
- Design, build, and maintain robust, scalable systems across the full stack, including front-end, back-end, and infrastructure layers
- Implement high-impact features using modern technologies such as TypeScript, React, Node.js, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and Temporal
- Collaborate closely with internal operators (your users are your neighbors) to identify bottlenecks and ship fast, pragmatic solutions
- Own core systems critical to our contributor platform, with direct impact on Scale’s GenAI data pipeline and business outcomes
- Architect and scale infrastructure capable of handling millions of tasks per week with high reliability and low latency
- Partner cross-functionally with ML teams, Forward Deployed Engineers, and Product to ensure data quality and operational excellence
- Contribute to a strong engineering culture while setting best practices for teammates through mentorship, code reviews, and process improvements
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.