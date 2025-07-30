Human Frontier Collective Fellow - Medical

About the Program

The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) brings together domain experts across research, clinical practice, and advanced professional work to contribute to high-impact projects in technology and reasoning systems. As a Medical Fellow, you will apply your clinical training to help develop and evaluate tools that interact with complex medical content. Your work will directly inform how emerging systems reason through diagnosis, triage, and patient care scenarios.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a remote, contract-based role. Engagements will run for approximately six months with flexible scheduling.

What You'll Do

Design Complex Clinical Scenarios

Create detailed case studies and clinical reasoning tasks across specialties to test how systems interpret symptoms, assess risks, and prioritize care.

Evaluate Decision-Making Approaches

Review and critique structured outputs for clinical safety, accuracy, and sound judgment. Identify errors in logic or inappropriate treatment suggestions.

Shape Reasoning Frameworks

Provide structured, example-driven feedback to improve how models understand differentials, guidelines, and clinical narratives.

Work Across Specialized Projects

Contribute to targeted workstreams in internal medicine, emergency care, radiology, psychiatry, and other domains aligned with your background.

Who Should Apply

Graduates of a licensed medical school (MD or DO), who are board certified and in residency / post residency / practicing / recently retired with extensive practice

Recent or current clinical experience in inpatient, outpatient, or academic settings

Strong writing and clinical reasoning skills, with comfort assessing edge cases and nuanced scenarios

Backgrounds welcome from internal medicine, emergency medicine, radiology, surgery, psychiatry, and related fields

Nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and registered nurses with deep clinical experience may also be considered

Fluency in written English is required

Why Join the HFC?

Contribute to High-Impact Work

Apply your medical expertise to problems that require real judgment, not rote recall. Your input will directly influence how complex reasoning tasks are handled.

Flexible Remote Work

Set your own schedule and contribute from anywhere. Most participants engage between 5-20 hours per week.

Competitive Compensation

Earn $50 per hour , with opportunities for additional compensation tied to project outcomes or data quality.

Pathways for Growth

High-impact contributors may be invited to join additional review projects, advisory roles, or research collaborations.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and a brief summary of your clinical background. Selected candidates will be invited to complete a short trial task and interview.