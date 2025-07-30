Human Frontier Collective Fellow - Medical

About the Program
The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) brings together domain experts across research, clinical practice, and advanced professional work to contribute to high-impact projects in technology and reasoning systems. As a Medical Fellow, you will apply your clinical training to help develop and evaluate tools that interact with complex medical content. Your work will directly inform how emerging systems reason through diagnosis, triage, and patient care scenarios.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a remote, contract-based role. Engagements will run for approximately six months with flexible scheduling.
What You'll Do
- Design Complex Clinical Scenarios
Create detailed case studies and clinical reasoning tasks across specialties to test how systems interpret symptoms, assess risks, and prioritize care.
- Evaluate Decision-Making Approaches
Review and critique structured outputs for clinical safety, accuracy, and sound judgment. Identify errors in logic or inappropriate treatment suggestions.
- Shape Reasoning Frameworks
Provide structured, example-driven feedback to improve how models understand differentials, guidelines, and clinical narratives.
- Work Across Specialized Projects
Contribute to targeted workstreams in internal medicine, emergency care, radiology, psychiatry, and other domains aligned with your background.
Who Should Apply
- Graduates of a licensed medical school (MD or DO), who are board certified and in residency / post residency / practicing / recently retired with extensive practice
- Recent or current clinical experience in inpatient, outpatient, or academic settings
- Strong writing and clinical reasoning skills, with comfort assessing edge cases and nuanced scenarios
- Backgrounds welcome from internal medicine, emergency medicine, radiology, surgery, psychiatry, and related fields
- Nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and registered nurses with deep clinical experience may also be considered
- Fluency in written English is required
Why Join the HFC?
- Contribute to High-Impact Work
Apply your medical expertise to problems that require real judgment, not rote recall. Your input will directly influence how complex reasoning tasks are handled.
- Flexible Remote Work
Set your own schedule and contribute from anywhere. Most participants engage between 5-20 hours per week.
- Competitive Compensation
Earn $50 per hour, with opportunities for additional compensation tied to project outcomes or data quality.
- Pathways for Growth
High-impact contributors may be invited to join additional review projects, advisory roles, or research collaborations.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and a brief summary of your clinical background. Selected candidates will be invited to complete a short trial task and interview.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
