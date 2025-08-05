Engagement Manager, International Public Sector

About the team:

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:

Building custom AI applications for government

Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch

Partnerships, upskilling, and advisory

About the role:

As the Engagement Manager, you will be responsible for establishing deep customer and prospect relationships, proactively identifying opportunities where Scale can build custom AI applications to improve lives for citizens and residents, overseeing the execution to ensure timelines are met and/or communicated effectively, interfacing with premier research institutions to discuss how Scale can best support them, and partnering with organizations who are looking to train and educate people on how to use AI, AI safety, and more.

You and your team will work closely with the business development and go-to-market team, the product and engineering execution teams, and various customers and prospects to ensure success.

The ideal candidate has a nose for value and opportunity, is highly personable and can build relationships with all types of stakeholders, is an excellent communicator, is highly organized, and has a demonstrated track record of high-achievement. They are naturally empathetic and excel at building long-term relationships through diligent problem-solving and thoughtful, strategic discussions.

The blend of customer engagement, operations, and business development to drive our most important outcomes makes this a unique and exciting role at the heart of one of Scale's most exciting growth businesses.

In the near term, the team will be based out of the Middle East and looking to meaningfully grow its presence in the region.

You will:

Drive the process of identifying high-value use cases for custom LLMs that Scale can build within government entities

Partner with clients to understand their most pressing problems and brainstorm how Scale can best help

Manage the long-term health of clients by identifying and preempting areas of risk or concern

Be the main point-of-contact for clients if they have any questions, issues, or concerns and triage accordingly

Collaborate with the operational and engineering execution teams to track delivery and timelines

Review, track and improve operational performances and be obsessed with continuous improvement

Brainstorm with premier research institutions building Arabic LLMs how Scale can best support and/or ideas they should consider testing

Have proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking in Arabic

Ideally you'd have:

4+ years of total work experience, with experience in consulting or as a technical program management role in industry

Experience at a Big 3 Consulting Firm or a leading tech company

A proven track record in B2B client facing roles and expanding client relationships

Ability to understand APIs and the ML training lifecycle and build great relationships with technical customers

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communications

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability