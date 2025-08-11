Product Manager, Gen AI Platform

About the Role

Scale AI is building the engine for the next generation of enterprise software — shifting from passive "Systems of Record" to active "Systems of Intelligence." We’re looking for an experienced Product Manager to shape the future of the Scale Generative AI Platform (Scale GP) — our enterprise-grade AI platform that powers knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more.

This role focuses on building the reusable, foundational platform services that enable the creation of powerful AI agents at scale. You’ll work at the intersection of customer solutions and core developer platform engineering, translating real-world needs into robust APIs, SDKs, and services that become the building blocks for all future development. You will also lead the end-to-end product lifecycle for core GenAI Platform capabilities, from discovery to launch. Working closely with forward-deployed engineering teams, you will uncover repeatable use cases and workflows from bespoke customer projects and transform them into scalable, reusable components.

Some examples of the platform services you might build include:

An agent-building, hosting, and communication framework for next-generation software development.

A deep research capability that can ingest and reason over thousands of pages of unstructured documents.

A Text-to-SQL intelligence application that makes data analysis accessible to non-technical users.

You Will:

Drive the development and launch of a toolkit of reusable platform components that accelerate the creation of AI agents.

Work with leadership and forward-deployed teams to define the product strategy for the GenAI platform.

Manage the end-to-end process of turning successful custom solutions into scalable, documented platform features.

Lead a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, and solution architects on complex platform projects.

Develop the processes and strategy for building a powerful, repeatable layer of intellectual property.

Ideally, You’d Have:

A technical degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience.

4+ years of experience building platform, SDK, or enterprise-facing products.

A strong understanding of modern AI technologies and their applications in enterprise settings.

Experience building products for engineering users with a track record successful devx adoption

Experience working in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment at the intersection of customer delivery and platform development.

Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to influence cross-functional teams.

Some coding experience (e.g., Python).