Recruiting Coordinator, Contract

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiting Scheduler. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is growing and has ambitious goals. Recruiting Schedulers who join today will help schedule and coordinate interviews, provide exceptional candidate experience, and help develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire a Recruiting Scheduler who is excited to tackle them.

About the Role:

We are looking for a talented and experienced Recruiting Schedulers, Contractor (6-month contract) based in London to join our team and participate in the hiring process from beginning to end. You’ll be directly working with our hiring partners, recruiters and candidates to create a personal and creative recruiting experience!

You will:

Schedule, coordinate, and confirm candidate interviews across multiple time zones (including international.)

Handle all cancellations and reschedule interviews promptly and efficiently.

Communicate changes to relevant parties and update internal systems accordingly.

Act independently to resolve scheduling conflicts and challenges.

Ideally you have:

Looking for 0-1 years of relevant experience.

Experience managing fast pace, high-volume scheduling across multiple timezones.

Experience with common Talent/Recruiting tools and systems, such as Greenhouse, Modernloop, Goodtime.