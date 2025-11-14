Software Engineer (Backend), Enterprise

At Scale AI, we’re not just building AI tools—we’re pioneering the next era of enterprise AI. As businesses race to harness the power of Generative AI, Scale is at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform workflows, automate complex processes, and drive unparalleled efficiency for the largest enterprises. Our Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) provides foundational services and APIs, enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate AI into their operations at production scale.

We’re looking for a Backend Engineer to help bring large-scale GenAI systems to production. In this role, you’ll build the core infrastructure that powers AI products for some of the world’s largest enterprises—designing scalable APIs, distributed data systems, and robust deployment pipelines that enable production-grade reliability and performance.

This is a rare opportunity to be at the center of the GenAI revolution, solving hard backend and infrastructure challenges that make AI truly work at enterprise scale. If you're excited about shaping how AI systems are deployed and scaled in the real world, we want to hear from you.

At Scale, we don’t just follow AI advancements — we lead them. Backed by deep expertise in data, infrastructure, and model deployment, we are uniquely positioned to solve the hardest problems in AI adoption. Join us in shaping the future of enterprise AI, where your work will directly impact how businesses operate, innovate, and grow in the age of GenAI.

You Will:

Design, build, and scale backend systems that power enterprise GenAI products, focusing on reliability, performance, and deployment across both Scale’s and customers’ infrastructure.

Ideally, You Have:

4+ years of experience developing large-scale backend or infrastructure systems, with a strong emphasis on distributed services, reliability, and scalability.

Collaborative mindset, working closely with ML, infra, and product teams to bring complex GenAI systems into production at enterprise scale.